"Adam Silver does it again"- NBA fans are fuming after Karl-Anthony Towns picks up his fifth foul early in the fourth quarter 

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has been on fire for the Play-In tournament game against the LA Lakers. However, with the star being docked his fifth foul early in the fourth quarter, fans were positively enraged on social media.

The Play-In tournament game between the Lakers and the Timberwolves has been heated to say the least. After an exciting start for Minnesota, led by Karl-Anthony Towns and Mike Conley, the team was in a solid position to close out the game and earn the 7th-seed.

The Timberwolves weren't expected to dominate the game in the slightest. With Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert ruled out of the game, Minnesota were facing an uphill battle.

However, KAT showed up when the team needed him the most. With some timely blocks and important baskets, Towns has kept the Timberwolves' playoffs aspirations alive.

Unfortunately, as the sole big man on the floor, he has also had a tough time staying out of foul trouble. With the task of guarding the paint and carrying the offense, Towns was called for a lot of fouls.

Naturally, fans on social media were livid when looking at the foul distribution. However, with KAT being docked for his fifth foul early in the fourth, fans were fuming.

The foul on KAT has given the Lakers an opportunity to make a comeback in the game. However, with Conley stepping up alongside Kyle Anderson, the Timberwolves still have a chance of closing this game out.

Karl-Anthony Towns dominates in regulation

Karl-Anthony Towns is undoubtedly the Minnesota Timberwolves' most important player in the game. Playing without a big man in Rudy Gobert to support him, Towns has taken the team on his shoulders.

Towns notched 24 points and 11 rebounds in four quarters. While his scoring ability was on full display, the Timberwolves star also displayed his ability to make some key passes. With five assists for the night, KAT was truly running the Timberwolves offense.

Unfortunately, with five fouls, KAT was rather passive throughout the remainder of the fourth-quarter. This gave the LA Lakers enough room to operate and cut through the lead.

A huge three-point shot by Dennis Schroder almost took the game away. However, a timely foul drawn by Mike Conley on the perimeter gave Minnesota an opportunity to win it in OT.

With less than two minutes left in OT, Karl-Anthony Towns is yet to make a basket. With the 7th-seed on the line, KAT will need to step up again.

