"You can't hit somebody and run backwards” – Charles Barkley mocks Rudy Gobert for punching Kyle Anderson

Rudy Gobert is the trendiest star in the NBA right now after he was seen punching his teammate, Kyle Anderson, and Charles Barkley is having a field day with it. During the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the New Orleans Pelicans, a heated altercation between the two Wolves players occurred.

Chuck isn't shy about making fun of whoever he wants. This time around, the 11-time All-Star is poking fun at the Frenchman for punching Anderson during a timeout. He playfully punched his co-host, Kenny "The Jet" Smith, and began backpedaling away. Soon after, Barkley said he's Rudy Gobert and started mocking the defensive big man.

"I'm just gonna tell y'all at home. You can't hit somebody and run backwards." Barkley said.

After the incident that happened, the Wolves announced that Gobert would be suspended for one game. Ironically, the game that he'll miss will be an important one. The three-time All-Star will miss out on their Play-In bout against the LA Lakers. Their game will determine which team will enter the postseason for the seventh spot in the Western Conference.

Sources: Rudy Gobert has been suspended for Timberwolves-Lakers on Tuesday.

Following the punching incident, there was leaked audio of Kyle Anderson ranting about the team making changes over the summer. This happened after Gobert got physical with him on the bench. The audio recording was reportedly leaked by a member of the Timberwolves.

"Y’all kiss his a** way too much telling me to focus. The f**k is wrong with y’all. Y’all got a decision to make this summer." Anderson said on the leaked audio recording.





This audio of Kyle Anderson walking to the locker room was supposedly recorded by a Timberwolves staffer.





Charles Barkley has an interesting story about why he doesn't use small bars of soap anymore

American Century Championship - Final Round

Charles Barkley is a legend for having a plethora of stories from his experiences on and off the court. Interestingly, during an episode of his podcast with Ernie Johnson, The Steam Room, Chuck shared why doesn't use the bars of soap that hotels usually offer.

"You know I travel with my own soap," Chuck told Johnson. "You knew that, didn't you?"

"I travel with a big bar of soap. I love soap. These hotels started being cheap, those bars ain't big enough. 'Cause I almost had a couple of accidents with the soaps at hotels." Barkley laughed.







"Well, when I was washing a part of my body, I almost had a little incident. I had an incident with those little bars of soap. I almost lost it, and I was like, 'Whoo! That's too close for comfort.' So, now I travel with my own big bars of soap."

Chuck's stories are always unexpectedly hilarious, which is one of the major things Inside the NBA is a huge success.

