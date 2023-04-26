Adam Silver defends Miles Bridges' de facto 10-game suspension following domestic abuse charges

Miles Bridges did not log a single minute during the 2022-23 season. The 25-year-old forward was arrested on domestic violence charges in June 2022 and sentenced to a three-year probation period. However, he hasn't been banned from the NBA.

Many fans believed that Bridges would no longer be welcome to the professional basketball league, but that is not the case. The talented player was suspended for 30 games, yet he will only serve a 10-game suspension.

The details regarding his suspension are quite unusual and fans were not too happy about them. However, Adam Silver, the league's commissioner, defended this decision by the league and believes that it's the right thing to do.

Miles Bridges was arrested shortly before free agency began

Last summer, Miles Bridges was a restricted free agent who had a qualifying offer worth $7.9 million. However, he was arrested shortly before free agency began, which is why he wasn't able to negotiate a new contract with the Charlotte Hornets.

When Bridges signs a new contract, he will only miss 10 games, despite being suspended for 30 games. Adam Silver believes that the 6-foot-6 forward has already served some of the suspension since he missed the entire season.

Bridges will only be suspended for 10 games (Image via Getty Images)

"The process (with Bridges) was that we worked with his representatives and the players association that he sat out the entire season," Silver said. "We felt, on the balance, that because he had sat out an entire season and not been paid for an entire season, that we ... would give him partial credit."

Miles Bridges, who had the best year of his career in the 2021-22 season, pleaded no contest in November. As a result, he was sentenced to three years of probation, but no jail time.

Considering how light his suspension is, the 25-year-old star will likely return to action sometime in November 2023.

Bridges will likely return to action shortly after the 2023-24 season begins (Image via Getty Images)

Adam Silver believes that the suspension is fair because the talented player lost out on millions of dollars by not playing in the 2022-23 season. In a way, Bridges has already been suspended for 82 games, yet the league sees it as a 20-game suspension.

The situation is quite confusing, but Bridges' return to action is imminent. However, he will have to negotiate a new deal before he returns to basketball. Considering that he is a restricted free agent, he'll likely stay with the Charlotte Hornets.

The forward averaged career-highs of 20.2 points and 7.0 rebounds in his last season.

