"Adam Silver has some explaining to do" - NBA fans flabbergasted at refs for Anthony Edwards' tech for staredown

Anthony Edwards was assessed a technical foul for staring down Reggie Jackson during the Minnesota Timberwolves' 106-99 victory in Game 1 of their Western Conference Semifinals clash. The call did not sit well with fans.

After Edwards easily scored in the paint against the Nuggets by slicing through the baseline, he stared down Jackson before returning to the defensive end. The Timberwolves star was quickly called for a technical foul.

Some fans took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the call, with one commenter suggesting that commissioner Adam Silver would need to provide an explanation.

“Adam Silver has some explaining to do,” X (formerly Twitter) user @ChiefDanteA wrote.

During the broadcast, former NBA player Jamal Crawford commented that the league should not have penalized Edwards with a technical foul for his reaction, especially as he is being celebrated as a competitive athlete.

“You can’t celebrate someone for being a dog and then give them a tech for staring,” he said.

Reggie Miller also disagreed with the call, saying:

“Oh, come on, man!… We’re in the 2nd round of the playoffs!”

Anthony Edwards notches career playoff-high in Game 1 win vs Nuggets

Anthony Edwards scored a playoff career-high 43 points in his first Western Conference Semifinals game, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a big Game 1 win over the defending champions.

Edwards was unstoppable to begin the game, scoring 25 points in the first half and shooting 17-for-29 from the floor overall.

He also contributed seven rebounds and two blocks for the Timberwolves, who went up 1-0 despite having the home court disadvantage.

Edwards outperformed reigning Finals MVP Nikola Jokic, who ended the game with 32 points, nine assists, eight rebounds and seven turnovers.

“Going against the best player in the world is always fun,” Edwards said. “Going against the best team in the world is always fun.”

Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points, while Rudy Gobert pitched in six points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for Minnesota.

Mike Conley and Sixth Man of the Year winner Naz Reid combined for 30 points

“The whole team, we trust each other," Edwards said. “It doesn't matter down the stretch who takes the shot.”

For the Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. finished with 20 points and six rebounds, while Jamal Murray had 17 points in 14 shots.

The series will stay in Denver for Game 2, which is scheduled for Monday night.