Adam Silver reflects on Gregg Popovich trying to discipline fans booing Kawhi Leonard, says no plans to enforce rules

When the San Antonio Spurs hosted the LA Clippers a few weeks ago, San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich told the home crowd to stop booing Kawhi Leonard, a former Spurs star.

The loud boos occurred when Leonard shot free throws late in the second quarter on Nov. 22. After Leonard made his first free throw, Popovich grabbed a microphone and asked the Spurs crowd to stop booing Leonard.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was asked on "SiriusXM NBA Radio" if he'd enforce rules against players and coaches telling off the crowd.

Silver was aware that Popovich is known for speaking his mind and also acknowledged the fact that he has a special relationship with San Antonio fans. Because of that, the commissioner respects Pop for asking the crowd to stop booing Leonard. However, Silver doesn't see the need to enforce any rules.

“What Coach Popovich did was unique in that situation," Silver said. "You have one of the all-time greatest coaches in the NBA, having being part of a franchise for a record number of years, having a unique relationship with those fans, feeling comfortable and delivering a message to those fans.

"I think he's a unique person, and I tend not to want to use sort of one example like that and then interpolate from there and say 'And therefore this is what the rules should be in all situations.' Some things I think are just one-offs. That was a one-off."

Looking back at when Gregg Popovich grabbed the microphone midgame to tell off Spurs fans

San Antonio Spurs fans harbor a strained relationship with LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard. The five-time All-Star enjoyed a successful tenure with the Spurs, claiming two championships during his seven-season stint. However, his departure from San Antonio was marred by conflict, leading to a rift with several Spurs fans who became disenchanted after he departed from the city amid turmoil.

Spurs fans felt betrayed when Kawhi forced a July 2018 trade to the Toronto Raptors, taking them to an NBA title that season after playing just nine games in San Antonio in 2017-18.

Leonard has faced persistent boos from Spurs fans in his multiple returns to the Frost Bank Center, and this trend continued during their most recent matchup on Nov. 22. However, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich made a noteworthy effort to ease the wave of jeers. He seized a nearby microphone, urging the fanbase to tone down their reaction.

However, Popovich's attempt at diffusing the situation didn't yield the desired effect. Instead, the San Antonio crowd responded with even louder boos directed at Leonard after the coach's plea.