"Adam Silver rigging it for Nuggets" - Fans react to Michael Porter Jr. avoiding suspension for leaving bench during scuffle with Clippers

It was reported that NBA won't be suspending Michael Porter Jr. for leaving the bench area during the Clippers-Nuggets scuffle during Game 4 of Denver's first-round series.

Ad

Late in the second quarter, Christian Braun initiated an intentional foul on James Harden, which led to a brief back-and-forth between the two. As more players got involved, Michael Porter Jr. was seen in the background exiting the bench area.

Before he could make his way over to the chaos, a team staff member quickly stepped in and pulled him back.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although technically, Porter Jr. did exit the bench area, as ESPN's Ramona Shelburne pointed out, the league takes into consideration how far a player traveled after leaving the bench area, and how involved in the altercation they got.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Because of that, the league has opted to forgo any sort of suspension for Porter Jr, who told members of the press after the game in the locker room that he didn't know the specific wording of the league's rule pertaining to players on the bench during altercations.

Given that Michael Porter Jr. didn't take more than a few steps off the bench, and didn't get involved in the altercation, The Athletic's Law Murray has confirmed that he hasn't been suspended for Game 5 tonight.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

NBA fans were quick to weigh in on the situation with some mixed reactions:

"Adam Silver rigging it for the Nuggets LMAOOOO," - One wrote.

"Rigged for jokic im out," - Another added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others, however, defended the league's decision:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Of course he won’t he wasn’t close to the fight," - Another replied.

After avoiding suspension, Michael Porter Jr. expected to play in Game 5 tonight against the LA Clippers despite a nagging shoulder injury

Heading into Game 4 of the Clippers-Nuggets series, which saw the two sides engage in a heated scuffle, it was no secret that Michael Porter Jr. was dealing with a nagging shoulder injury.

Ad

After a 117-83 loss in Game 3, reports began to emerge that several of Denver's starters were battling injuries.

According to ESPN's Marc J Spears, Aaron Gordon could barely jump because of a calf injury. Similarly, Jamal Murray, who returned to action on April 13 after missing several weeks of action, was reportedly banged up, and Michael Porter Jr. was dealing with a nagging shoulder injury.

Despite that, all of the aforementioned players suited up for Game 4, where Denver tied up the series.

Ad

Now, after narrowly avoiding suspension for exiting the bench area during the Game 4 scuffle, Michael Porter Jr. is listed as probable to play in tonight's game according to the 1:30 p.m. EDT injury report on NBA.com.

With Denver looking to pull ahead in the series, the team will need him at his best heading into tonight's clash at Ball Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More