"Adam Silver rigging it for Nuggets" - Fans react to Michael Porter Jr. avoiding suspension for leaving bench during scuffle with Clippers

It was reported that NBA won't be suspending Michael Porter Jr. for leaving the bench area during the Clippers-Nuggets scuffle during Game 4 of Denver's first-round series.
Late in the second quarter, Christian Braun initiated an intentional foul on James Harden, which led to a brief back-and-forth between the two. As more players got involved, Michael Porter Jr. was seen in the background exiting the bench area.
Before he could make his way over to the chaos, a team staff member quickly stepped in and pulled him back.
Although technically, Porter Jr. did exit the bench area, as ESPN's Ramona Shelburne pointed out, the league takes into consideration how far a player traveled after leaving the bench area, and how involved in the altercation they got.
Because of that, the league has opted to forgo any sort of suspension for Porter Jr, who told members of the press after the game in the locker room that he didn't know the specific wording of the league's rule pertaining to players on the bench during altercations.
Given that Michael Porter Jr. didn't take more than a few steps off the bench, and didn't get involved in the altercation, The Athletic's Law Murray has confirmed that he hasn't been suspended for Game 5 tonight.
NBA fans were quick to weigh in on the situation with some mixed reactions:
"Adam Silver rigging it for the Nuggets LMAOOOO," - One wrote.
"Rigged for jokic im out," - Another added.
Others, however, defended the league's decision:
"Good," - One wrote.
"Of course he won’t he wasn’t close to the fight," - Another replied.
After avoiding suspension, Michael Porter Jr. expected to play in Game 5 tonight against the LA Clippers despite a nagging shoulder injury
Heading into Game 4 of the Clippers-Nuggets series, which saw the two sides engage in a heated scuffle, it was no secret that Michael Porter Jr. was dealing with a nagging shoulder injury.
After a 117-83 loss in Game 3, reports began to emerge that several of Denver's starters were battling injuries.
According to ESPN's Marc J Spears, Aaron Gordon could barely jump because of a calf injury. Similarly, Jamal Murray, who returned to action on April 13 after missing several weeks of action, was reportedly banged up, and Michael Porter Jr. was dealing with a nagging shoulder injury.
Despite that, all of the aforementioned players suited up for Game 4, where Denver tied up the series.
Now, after narrowly avoiding suspension for exiting the bench area during the Game 4 scuffle, Michael Porter Jr. is listed as probable to play in tonight's game according to the 1:30 p.m. EDT injury report on NBA.com.
With Denver looking to pull ahead in the series, the team will need him at his best heading into tonight's clash at Ball Arena.
