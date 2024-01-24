Adrian Griffin’s daughter-in-law Jasmine Riggs supports Gilbert Arenas' narrative that Bucks firing wasn't basketball related 

The news around Adrian Griffin and the Milwaukee Bucks firing him as their coach took a new turn. Jasmine Riggs, Griffin's daughter-in-law, shared a clip of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas from his latest podcast.

She posted an Instagram story of Arenas discussing Griffin's suspension and why it apparently had nothing to do with basketball or the Bucks' recent performance.

Arenas at the Gil's Arena podcast(Image source: Instagram @jasmine_riggs)

Talking to the co-hosts on his podcast "Gil's Arena," the former player speculated a more personal reason behind Adrian Griffin's suspension than just his coaching abilities. Despite leading the team to a 30-13 record, Griffin was dismissed and assistant Joe Prunty took over on an interim basis.

Podcast co-host Josiah Johnson asked Arenas:

"What's your immediate reaction on finding out that Adrian Griffin is noolonger the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks? "

Gilbert Arenas replied:

"I'm pretty sure this didn't have nothing to do with basketball. I mean because they're No. 2. They're playing well without, you know, their third option Middleton. You know, being fully there, so this probably didn't have nothing to do with the performance part of the game. This probably has something to do with personal. "

Based on recent news around the firing, there is a strong chance for Doc Rivers to be appointed as the next head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. Reports from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes and Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium confirm the same.

Gilbert Arenas also spoke about what it would mean for Rivers to be hired:

"There's no positive for Doc here and you lose ni**a. This is another team that you had as a winning team and you lost again. You win, you get no credit, the f*ck did you do?"

With an extensive coaching pedigree and significant experience, including a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008, Doc Rivers is well-positioned to replace Adrian Griffin if he is provided with the opportunity to do so.

What exactly happened to Adrian Griffin's grandson

As already reported by Sportskeeda, Jayce Griffin, grandson of Adrian Griffin, tragically passed away over the weekend in Urbana, Illinois, at the age of two-and-a-half.

The toddler, son of Adrian's son Alan Griffin and Jasmine Riggs, was reported to be scheduled for a four-day visit with his father, during which Griffin and his wife were also present. Despite Riggs expressing concern over foul play, preliminary autopsy results indicated that Jayce died of "natural causes," with no evidence of trauma or foul play.

Reports from the coroner’s office mentioned the presence of fluid in the boy’s lungs as a contributing factor to his death.

Additionally, the daycare director attended by Jayce said that the kid showed no signs of distress. Adrian Griffin, the former head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, was reportedly the one who informed Riggs of the tragic event. Jayce was pronounced dead just before 11 a.m. on Saturday.

