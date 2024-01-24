What happened to Adrian Griffin’s grandson? Mother Jasmine Riggs claims foul play again in death of 2-year-old

Adrian Griffin’s grandson, Jayce Griffin, shockingly died over the weekend in Urbana, Illinois. The two-and-a-half-year-old was the toddler of Griffin’s son Alan Griffin and Jasmine Riggs. The kid was rushed to the hospital but was announced to have died of “natural causes” on Saturday, per Adam Rife’s report on 58.com

Riggs has been beside herself with grief and has accused the Griffins of foul play. The toddler was scheduled for a four-day visit with his father. During that time, the former Milwaukee Bucks head coach was also there together with his wife.

Jasmine Riggs went on Facebook and ranted:

“Mfs didn’t even have the decency to tell me sorry my baby died while being in their care. No text, no call, didn’t even respond when I asked how my baby was doing the day before.

"Thought I was doing the right thing by letting him see Jayce. This shit so f**ked up. I pray this autopsy gives me the answers I need. Lord this pain is unbearable.”

Preliminary reports from the autopsy, however, aren't backing up Riggs’ accusations. According to the coroner’s record, Adrian Griffin’s grandson died of “natural causes” and there was “no evidence of trauma or foul play.” She claimed that one of the doctors told her that fluid was in the boy’s lungs.

Jayce Griffin, according to his mother, had a "routine respiratory infection" on Wednesday. After a visit to the doctor, she said that the kid was “running around, fine, happy and healthy.” On Thursday, she took him to her son’s daycare to be with his classmates. The director of the institution reportedly said that Jayce “showed no signs of distress” the last time the kid was with them.

Adrian Griffin was reportedly the one who called Jasmine Riggs to inform her of the shocking event. The boy was pronounced dead just before 11:00 AM on Saturday.

Before he was dismissed by the Milwaukee Bucks, Griffin released a statement:

"My grandson Jayce was very special to me and my family and his passing is an agonizing tragedy that will be felt forever. I appreciate your respecting our family’s grief and privacy at this time."

Jasmine Riggs is demanding “justice” for Adrian Griffin’s grandson

Jasmine Riggs is adamant that Adrian Griffin’s grandson died in part because of the Griffin family’s negligence. She called for an investigation into her kid’s death and went on Instagram to say this:

“These people think money and status are gonna protect them from getting justice for my baby. THERE IS NO WAY I LET MY BABY BE WITH HIS FATHER AND I DON'T GET ANSWERS OF HOW THREE ADULTS LET THIS HAPPEN. I am BEGGING you if you care about me or Jayce or just a mother losing her son please go share my post. I need media coverage on this to get things to move faster.”

Griffin and the Bucks had a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. On Saturday, he was in Detroit to lead his team in a two-game series against the Pistons. He must have gone to Illinois to be with his son, grandson and wife the morning before the first tussle with the Pistons.

Adrian Griffin asked for privacy following the shocking death of his grandson. That’s likely not happening now after what Jasmine Riggs had to say on social media. Griffin’s exit as the Milwaukee Bucks head coach could not have come at a more unfortunate time as the limelight will undoubtedly be on him.

