Adrian Wojnarowski reports Pacers aggressively in hunt to pair Tyrese Haliburton with 'athletic two-way wing'

The Indiana Pacers are reportedly looking to further shore up its roster, specifically on the lookout for a big and athletic two-way wing player to play alongside team cornerstone Tyrese Haliburton.

ESPN senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported on the development, saying that the team is willing to give up picks and other assets to get players like Toronto’s Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby or those in their mold to shape itself to an even more competitive squad.

Wojnarowski shared on ESPN’s "NBA Today":

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“(The Pacers) are willing to give up picks and assets, because we believe we will be able to re-sign that player. They’re not going to lose him in free agency.”

Expand Tweet

The Pacers, bannered by the current scintillating play of Haliburton, are among the emerging teams in the NBA this season. They are currently holding a winning record of 12-8, fifth in the Eastern Conference.

They are also in the Finals of the NBA In-Season Tournament against the LA Lakers, sweeping their way to it with huge victories over powerhouse teams Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks in the knockout phase.

For the season, Haliburton leads eight players in scoring in double-digits for the Pacers with 26.9 points per game to go along with 12.1 assists.

Tyrese Haliburton hopes breakout will attract other stars to join Pacers

Four-year NBA star Tyrese Haliburton is having another banner season, which he hopes to translate to other league stars joining them in Indiana and making the Pacers among the elite teams in the league.

This was shared by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who said he had a conversation with the Pacers All-Star on the matter.

The veteran NBA Insider said on "NBA Today":

“Haliburton said to me, ‘I’m going to get you shots, I’m going to make life easy for you, and we are going to win.’ And that is really Haliburton’s mission right now, to use this tournament, to use this season to start making the case to star players around the league, ‘Come play with me in Indiana.’”

Expand Tweet

Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers are making a strong case for themselves as a viable destination for those who want to win as they have steadily built a solid squad in the last couple of years.

They are having a solid campaign this season, willing themselves to be among the top squads in the Eastern Conference, including earning a spot in the Finals of the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament against the LA Lakers on Saturday.