"Africa will humble you": Nigerian NBA fans in hysterics over Giannis Antetokounmpo buying his own fake jersey for $7 in Lagos market

A few days ago, Giannis Antetokounmpo released a documentary about his trip to Nigeria last August. It was the first time the NBA megastar visited Nigeria, and the moments were captured in a documentary named 'Ugo.' Antetokounmpo's parents moved from Lagos, Nigeria, to Athens, Greece, 30 years ago.

One of the trip's highlight moments was visiting a local market in Lagos, Nigeria's capital city. During his visit, he bought his fake jersey for just $7.

During the documentary, The Bucks star revealed that the seller knew who Giannis Antetokounmpo was but had no idea that he was standing in front of him. Nigerian fans took to social media and reacted to this weird incident.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Africa will humble you"

Expand Tweet

"7k? That’s original fake"

Expand Tweet

"Imagine you buying an apparel with your name on it and the seller doesn't even know it's you buying it, that's really a crazy and wild experience... Shows the level of hustling and survival in Lagos, everyone just wanna survive"

Expand Tweet

"Like! You are selling a jersey to the owner, but you no fit recognise am! Rad!"

Expand Tweet

"This is why I don't joke with the words of one of my lecturers "drink deep or taste not the bitter wine of knowledge, for a little knowledge is dangerous" if only the seller knew Giannis Antetokounmpo, if only he had the faintest idea, if only..."

Expand Tweet

"U buying your own Jersey, without the seller knowing you as the really the owner , with your name on it"

Expand Tweet

"I met one guy with Dybala's tattoo on his arm and he couldn't even pronounce his name correctly or know what Dybala did for a living. Just knowing the owner is a famous person is enough for them to sell their market"

Expand Tweet

"Original-Fake"

Expand Tweet

"Expensive fake"

Expand Tweet

Giannis Antetokounmpo calls trip to Nigeria 'one of the best moments of his life'

Giannis Antetokounmpo was born in Greece and had never visited Nigeria. He did so in August and couldn't hide his excitement about it.

"This is probably one of the best moments ever in my life, for your mom or your parents to appreciate (what you have done). It was very very, very, very humbling," he said, via USA Today Sports.

"A lot of people know that I represent the Greek national team, and they call me 'The Greek Freak,' but they've never seen this side of me. My parents are Nigerian. When I was growing up, it was a Nigerian household. I grew up in Nigerian culture."

Giannis Antetokounmpo visited Nigeria with his mom, Veronica. His father, Charles, died seven years ago after suffering a heart attack.

The 2021 NBA champion has four brothers. Three play in the NBA, G-League and EuroLeague, respectively. The fourth one doesn't play basketball professionally.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!