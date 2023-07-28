5 best G League to NBA transitions of all time

In the G League, players have an opportunity to prove that they’re worthy of an NBA contract. The league also serves as the best chance for many players to chase an NBA career.

Even though most players in the minor league are overlooked and don't make it to the NBA, the high level of competition helps them improve their skills and pursue two-way contracts or a career overseas.

However, there are a few players that have made it to the big stage and become All-Stars after playing in the minor league. With that in mind, let's have a look at the five best G League to NBA transitions of all time:

#5 - Khris Middleton

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two

Khris Middleton had a tough road en route to his NBA career. He played in the G League to help earn a spot in the Detroit Pistons’ roster. Although it didn’t work out with the Pistons, he got his major break with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Since then, Khris Middleton has become an NBA champion and has had three NBA All-Star appearances. Middleton would become the first G-League alumnus to be named an All-Star.

#4 - Fred VanVleet

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet was one of the Toronto Raptors’ favorite players. He led them to the franchise’s first NBA championship in 2019. Moreover, he earned All-Star honors in 2022.

But before making his mark in the NBA, Fred VanVleet showcased his skills for the minor league team Raptors 905. He dominated the competition, averaging 22.0 points, 11.5 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game.

#3 - Pascal Siakam

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam played a pivotal role during the Toronto Raptors' 2019 championship run. Just like Fred VanVleet, he played for the Raptors 905 and won a championship in the G League, becoming the Finals MVP.

Following his minor league stint, he went on to win an NBA championship and the Most Improved Player award while becoming a two-time All-NBA selection and the first G League veteran to start in an All-Star game.

#2 - Rudy Gobert

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Four

Once he entered the NBA, Rudy Gobert was assigned to the Bakersfield Jam, the minor league team of the Utah Jazz. He was a double-double machine in the G League, averaging 13.9 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.

Gobert then translated his successful minor league stint into the NBA. He is a three-time All-Star with four All-NBA team selections. He also had six All-Defensive First Team selections and three Defensive Player of the Year trophies. Gobert also led the league in rebounds and blocks on two separate occasions.

Rudy Gobert, an Olympic silver medalist with France (2021), is only the third former G League player, alongside Khris Middleton and Pascal Siakam, to make the All-Star team.

#1 - Danny Green

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers - Game Three

Danny Green has served as one of the best 3-and-D players in the NBA, mainly in a reserve role. He’s also among the most seasoned players in the G League, playing for three teams across two seasons (2009-2011).

Fast forward to today, Green has become a one-time All-Defensive team member with three NBA championships to his name. He’s only one of four NBA players to win three titles with three teams (San Antonio Spurs, LA Lakers, Toronto Raptors).

