Who is the San Antonio Spurs owner? Finding out his net worth and more

Peter J. Holt, the San Antonio Spurs owner, is the son of Peter M. Holt, former governor of the team, and Julianna Holt. His mother replaced his father as the head honcho of Spurs Sports & Entertainment upon his retirement in 2016.

The younger Holt succeeded his mother in 2019 as the CEO of the Spurs ownership group. He is the third member of the family to run the Spurs organization over the past 23 years.

Peter J. Holt is the great-great-grandson of Benjamin Holt, the founder of Caterpillar. He started working at Holt Cat in 2011 as a trainee before being promoted to General Service Manager for the company’s machine division.

The University of Word Incarnate graduate held several roles in the company such as Vice President for Commercial Engine Sales. He was eventually promoted to General Manager and CEO in 2019. Holt is reportedly worth $200 to $400 million.

Peter J. Holt’s tenure as the owner of the San Antonio Spurs hasn’t been as exciting as those of his father’s stint. The older Holt was at the helm when the team won 5 championships under the leadership of superstars Tim Duncan, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili.

Things, however, are bound to change for the Spurs’ ownership group and their thousands of fans. They just won the 2023 NBA draft lottery, which gave them the right to pick French phenom Victor Wembanyama.

Holt insisted leading to the lottery that he will be there for the team instead of sending someone to represent the San Antonio Spurs. He might have been the lucky charm the whole of San Antonio has been waiting for years to arrive.

The San Antonio Spurs won the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery

The San Antonio Spurs made the playoffs for 22 straight seasons starting from 1998 to 2019. They haven’t grabbed a playoff spot since Peter J. Holt took over as leader of the ownership group.

The Spurs, however, are bound to become significantly better after they won the 2023 NBA draft lottery. They will have the chance to get Victor Wembanyama, a talent considered to be on the same level as LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo The Spurs will have the No. 1 pick for the 3rd time. The other two players they took? Tim Duncan and David Robinson The Spurs will have the No. 1 pick for the 3rd time. The other two players they took? Tim Duncan and David Robinson https://t.co/viE4iD4jfz

San Antonio also had the top pick in 1987 and 1997. They used it to nab David Robinson and Tim Duncan, two of the best to ever play in the NBA.

Robinson won two titles and an MVP while Duncan was a two-time MVP, three-time finals MVP and was the cornerstone of the franchise’s five championships.

Victor Wembanyama could potentially accomplish much more than what the San Antonio Spurs legend achieved in their Hall of Fame careers.

StatMuse @statmuse Gregg Popovich will coach David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Victor Wembanyama across 5 different decades. Gregg Popovich will coach David Robinson, Tim Duncan and Victor Wembanyama across 5 different decades. https://t.co/8PtycYO8FW

Gregg Popovich, the Spurs president and the NBA’s winningest coach, will continue to call the plays. The team has young but emerging talent that Wembanyama will be likely playing with.

