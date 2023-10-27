After calling a 'LeBron James' audible, Bills QB Josh Allen goes into his bag to bring out a 'J.R. Smith' vs. Bucs

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been impressive with his audibles. He first busted out a “LeBron James” call in the Bills’ game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. The quarterback later abandoned the call as they didn’t have much success with it in a 25-20 loss. He’s back with another audible for tonight's matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Allen, however, isn’t just settling for James. To adjust the play and make it tougher for the Bucs’ defense, he busted out a new one:

LeBron James and J.R. Smith played four seasons together with the Cleveland Cavaliers and one with the LA Lakers. Basketball fans will link them together, particularly after the play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals when Smith dribbled out the clock.

Smith would admit later on that it was an “honest mistake.” Instead of going up for a shot following an offensive rebound, the controversial shooting guard pushed the ball out with the score tied at 107 all. James, in what has become a meme, was livid with what his teammate did.

J.R. Smith tried to explain to LeBron James what had happened, but the superstar furiously walked back to the bench to regroup. The Cavaliers looked shocked when they gathered around coach Tyronn Lue. James, who was seated beside Smith, never even looked at his teammate.

For Josh Allen to use both players’ names in audibles is just hilarious. The Bills hardly got anything in the first quarter when he used the said audible. They only had three points but fortunately shut down the Buccaneers.

The Buffalo Bills, though, could end up with the win in the end. They lead 24-10 heading into the fourth quarter. He may still find it useful to use LeBron James and J.R. Smith in his audibles.

LeBron James and Josh Allen playing on the same night is exciting for sports fans

Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just hours before LeBron James’ LA Lakers will make their home debut against the Phoenix Suns. For basketball and football fans, this is an exciting night.

On one channel, football fanatics can watch one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL today lead the Bills. Allen has been sizzling hot, throwing 30-39 passes for 309 yards. He’s already had two touchdowns with one interception.

In another channel, hoops lovers can watch LeBron James try to lead the LA Lakers to their first win in the 2023-24 NBA regular season. The four-time MVP wasn’t happy with how he performed in the Lakers’ opening-night loss to the Denver Nuggets.

James, Anthony Davis and their teammates will be looking to get their first win of the season at the expense of the undermanned Phoenix Suns.