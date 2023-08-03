After getting fired by ESPN, Mark Jackson receives $1,000,000 offer from adult webcam site

On Monday, ESPN made the surprising decision to let go of long-time NBA play-by-play commentator Mark Jackson. Jackson was best known for calling the NBA Finals alongside co-analysts Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy, who was also recently fired by ESPN.

The move appeared to catch Jackson off guard as he expressed his disappointment with the decision on social media following the news. However, it appears that the former 17-year NBA veteran may now have an unexpected fallback option.

Jackson has reportedly received a massive $1 million offer from the adult webcam site CamSoda. The deal would involve Jackson becoming the company’s first-ever play-by-play announcer for live webcam shows.

CamSoda’s vice president, Daryn Parker, summarized the offer in a letter to Jackson, likening the potential gig to Jackson’s former NBA sideline work.

“Now that you’re out of a job and in search of work, I’d like to formally extend you an offer,” Parker said.

“We here at CamSoda – an adult webcam site – would like to hire you as the company’s first-ever play-by-play announcer for adult cam shows. You’d call private cam sessions just like you had been calling NBA games, commentating on the action playing out in front of your very eyes.

“You can even use your catchphrase, ‘Grown Man Move’ for sensational moments during couples shows when the man bangs down low and goes strong to the hole.

“In return for hiring you as CamSoda’s play-by-play announcer – a role you would have to serve for one full year – we’d be willing to compensate you up to $1,000,000.”

Given his strong religious ties, it seems unlikely that Jackson would accept such an offer. Nonetheless, the veteran NBA commentator seems to have another career option post-ESPN.

Mark Jackson on ESPN’s decision to let him go

Former ESPN NBA play-by-play commentator Mark Jackson

After he was let go by ESPN on Monday, Mark Jackson expressed his disappointment via a Twitter post. He also went on to thank the company for letting him be part of their staff over the last 15+ years.

“This morning, unexpectedly, I was informed that my services were no longer needed at ESPN,” Jackson said.

“Although shocked and dismayed with the suddenness of it all, I would like to thank ESPN and all the staff of the NBA ESPN crew for allowing me to be a part of the organization for the past 15+ years. … It has been an honor to sit beside two LEGENDS in the business, who are like brothers to me, Mike Breen and Jeff Van Gundy, and learn so much from them. Lisa Salters is a GOAT and like a sister to me and I’m so proud of the work she continues to do. …

“To all of the staff and crew, that may have never been seen on camera…Please know that you were always seen by me and so greatly appreciated.”

ESPN have reportedly already selected Mark Jackson’s and Jeff Van Gundy’s replacements for their NBA Finals broadcasts.

The two veteran commentators are expected to be succeeded by longtime ESPN analyst Doris Burke and former Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers. Burke and Rivers are expected to call finals games alongside Mike Breen, who will retain his regular position.

