After LeBron James' company files trademark for "Shut Up And Dribble," we look at 5 other trademarks held by 'The King' including "I Promise," "Just A Kid From Akron," and more

LeBron James is amongst the most successful athletes in the business world. He is only the second NBA star to become a billionaire. The other one is Michael 'Air' Jordan, who became a billionaire in 2014.

James has various business ventures. He co-owns a production house, has invested in a tequila brand and also in a sports company that owns various professional teams. His shoe deal with Nike along with various other endorsements have proved to be lucrative.

James' acute understanding isn't limited to the basketball court. He has registered trademarks that enhance product marketing and also help develop his ventures.

A recent report from USA Today stated that James' company, Uninterrupted Inc., filed a trademark for the phrase "Shut Up and Dribble."

The phrase was used by Fox News host Laura Ingraham in 2018. She used it in a condescending response to James' comments on political matters in the United States.

James has tried to register dozens of trademarks over the years. He has done that through his own company called LBJ Trademarks. The majority of them await official registration.

His portfolio consists of several trademarks related to the "I Promise" program, supported by the LeBron James Family Foundation.

Take a look at the top five registered trademarks by LeBron (source: Gerben Law, Open Corporate).

#5. "All Things Zhuri"

LeBron James with his children at the NBA All-Star Game 2018

James' youngest child, Zhuri James, was already a YouTube sensation at age five. Her account is named "All Things Zhuri." She posts videos with her parents, LeBron and Savannah James. She shares her daily routines through vlogs. Zhuri has 206,000 subscribers on her channel already.

As per Open Corporates, LBJ Trademarks, LLC., filed a trademark for "All Things Zhuri" back in 2020. It got registered on December 15, 2020.

#4. "Irish 23 Forever"

LeBron James in action during a high school game [Photo source NBA.com]

James was a basketball sensation at a very young age. He dominated high-school basketball while playing for the varsity basketball team, 'The Fighting Irish.' They recorded an undefeated season (27-0) to win the Division III state title.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral Throwback to LeBron James in high school



People couldn’t believe their eyes watching LBJ play

James wore the #23 jersey while playing for 'The Fighting Irish.' According to Open Corporates, he filed a trademark for the phrase "Irish 23 Forever" in 2013. It got registered on September 22, 2015.

#3. "Just A Kid From Akron"

Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards

James has always been proud of his roots. He was born and raised in Akron, Ohio.

ESPN @espn



James often uses the hashtag #justakidfromakron in his social media posts. He filed a trademark for using the phrase for items of clothing such as t-shirts, sweatshirts, and hooded sweatshirts on December 16, 2014. According to Open Coroprates, it was registered on February 13, 2018.

#2. "I Promise"

"I Promise" is another trademark registered in LBJ's name

LeBron has always looked out for his community in Akron, Ohio. He founded the "I Promise" School, a public school supported by the LeBron James Foundation, in July 2018.

According to Gerben Law, James filed a trademark for the phrases "I Promise" and "I Promise School" between 2017 and 2020. Both were registered during the same period.

LeBron James Family Foundation @LJFamFoundation ‍♀️ Access to a bike unlocked the world for LeBron as he explored all that our beautiful community of Akron had to offer while growing up. One of our favorite moments every year is when our @IPROMISESchool students receive their brand new bicycle from @KingJames ‍♀️Access to a bike unlocked the world for LeBron as he explored all that our beautiful community of Akron had to offer while growing up. One of our favorite moments every year is when our @IPROMISESchool students receive their brand new bicycle from @KingJames! 🚴‍♀️🚴 Access to a bike unlocked the world for LeBron as he explored all that our beautiful community of Akron had to offer while growing up. 👑 https://t.co/skYs00WwMF

#1. "LeBron James Familly Foundation"

LeBron James speaking at an event

His foundation is a critical tool for most of LeBron's work in the community. The foundation supports his "I Promise School" program. The organization also looks after the educational needs of kids in Akron, Ohio.

As per Gerban Law, James filed a trademark for the "LeBron James Family Foundation" in 2012. It got approved and registered by May 27, 2014. The trademark is used for various goods and services, mainly charitable services.

