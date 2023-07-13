After Lou Williams' departure, LeBron James remains last man standing coming out of high school

LeBron James is the only active player to have arrived in the NBA straight out of high school, according to Ben Stinar from FanNation's "Fastbreak." Interestingly enough, James was joined by Lou Williams as another player who skipped college to join the league immediately.

Williams announced his retirement from the NBA on June 18 after 19 seasons. He played for six teams: the Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, LA Lakers, Houston Rockets and LA Clippers. Williams, who averaged 13.9 points (41.9% shooting, including 35.1% from 3-point range) and 3.4 assists per game, was the 45th pick in the 2005 draft.

For LeBron James, on the other hand, he was the first pick in 2003 after the anticipation of his NBA arrival built up to that moment.

During his rookie season, he performed as well as anyone around that time could have hoped for from an athlete straight out of high school. James averaged 20.9 ppg (41.7% shooting, including 29.0% from 3-point range), 5.9 apg and 5.5 rebounds per game.

From then on, he continued to improve upon his craft season after season, surpassing expectations set on an NBA player who skipped college.

LeBron James has won four championships, four Finals MVP awards and four regular-season MVP awards. He has also been named an All-Star 19 times, an All-NBA first-team member 13 times and All-Defensive first-team member five times.

After finishing his 20th, LeBron James has career averages of 27.2 ppg (50.5% shooting, including 34.5% from 3-point range), 7.5 rpg and 7.3 apg.

LeBron James confirms return for 21st NBA season

During the ESPYs on Wednesday, LeBron James accepted the "Best Record Breaking Performance" award and addressed whether he's going to return to the league or move on from playing.

"I don't care how many points I score, or what I can or cannot do on the floor," James said. "The real question for me is, 'Can I play without cheating this game?' The day I can't give the game everything on the floor is the day I'll be done. Lucky for you guys, that day is not today."

James considered retiring after getting swept in the Western Conference finals by the Denver Nuggets. Despite the loss, James put up 27.8 ppg (51.9% shooting, including 26.9% from 3-point range), 10.0 apg and 9.5 rpg.

