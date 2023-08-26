After making big purchase, Shaquille O'Neal hilariously reposts video of him sneakily stealing from high-end jewelry store

Shaquille O'Neal is one savvy businessman. The former basketball player is now one of the richest and most popular entrepreneurs around.

The LA Lakers legend is also a prankster who sometimes couldn’t resist trolling unsuspecting victims. He recently went to a high-end jewelry store and tried to sneak in the goods before paying for them.

Shaq trolls a jewelry storekeeper by trying to sneak in the goods before paying for them.

The storekeeper wouldn’t even dare to think the millionaire would not pay for the jewelry he just said he wanted to purchase. Shaq could probably buy the entire store if he wanted to.

Still, the scene of Shaquille O'Neal trying to be slick with his purchase is just rib-tickling. Here’s a world-famous businessman who just wanted to pull the leg of a quite serious salesperson.

The LA Lakers legend has a partnership with Zales Jewelry so he knows more than a thing or two about how these stores operate. One can only guess the reaction of the storekeeper upon knowing that what Shaq wanted just went missing.

Obviously, it had to end well. Although the rest of the story was not posted on his IG account, the public can only assume that Shaquille O’Neal paid for it. He might have also given the storekeeper something unforgettable to remember him by.

Shaquille O'Neal only had one jewelry in mind when he was playing in the NBA

In 1996, Shaquille O'Neal appeared in a Reebok commercial where he said:

“There’s only 1 thing in my head. The championship. The championship! Cuz I got 10 fingers and no rings. And I love jewelry. That’s what’s on my mind. This is my planet.”

The kind of jewelry the bruising big man wanted couldn’t be bought. It had to be earned. In O’Neal’s stint with the Orlando Magic, he came close to winning the only shiny object that mattered to him in the NBA.

In 1995, the Magic reached the NBA Finals against Hakeem Olajuwon and the Houston Rockets. Shaq and crew were sent home via a sweep. O’Neal was given a hard lesson that he would have to work hard and earn his championship ring.

In 2000, with Phil Jackson coaching the LA Lakers and the late Kobe Bryant by his side, Shaquille O'Neal finally got the jewelry he wanted. He won the Larry O’Brien Trophy and the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP award to go along with it.

Shaq would have two more of those in the next two years, marking one of the greatest and most dominant runs in league history. In 2006, O’Neal added to his collection by winning another championship ring, this time, with the Miami Heat.

Shaquille O'Neal can try to be slick with his purchases. He knows he can pay for it. He also knows the jewelry that’s only mattered to him has already been earned, not bought.

