After setting up 1st round matchup with OKC, Ja Morant unveils “Ja 3” sneakers with epic logo

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies is gearing up for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the OKC Thunder on Sunday. It also coincides with the debut of the third iteration of his signature show with Nike, which features a fresh logo.
The two-time All-Star guard will debut the "Ja 3" in the "Max Volume" colorway on the road as they take on the Western Conference top seeds Thunder, at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.
Morant's latest Nike sneakers feature a "scratch" design concept with the Swoosh sitting in reverse fashion, to read as a "J" in Ja, by the middle of the midsole. The midsole, meanwhile, is comprised of a full-length ZoomX foam over ZoomX scrap, designed for utmost response and comfort for all levels of explosiveness.
The 'Ja 3' is set for release in the fall of 2025.
Meanwhile, Morant will try to lead the eighth-seeded Grizzlies (48-34) to an upset over the Thunder (68-14) in the opening round of the playoffs. The two teams met three times in the regular season, with OKC sweeping all of them.
For the season, Morant averaged 23.2 points, 7.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 50 games.
Ja Morant's idea behind third signature Nike shoe
Ja Morant said the 'Ja 3' is representative of where he is now in his career, as a more fearless and bolder version of himself.
He spoke about it through a statement as he prepares to debut the latest version of his signature Nike shoe, saying:
"I told the Nike design team I needed something that talk before I even lace it up. I wanted my third signature shoe to feel like my game and my personality. I told them, 'Don't be scared. Push it. Make it rugged, make it different.' And they ran with it."
Ja Morant went on to talk about how his game has evolved and where the "Ja 3" figures in it, stating:
"I'm reading the game way better now -- slowing it down when I need to, attacking when I see the opening. The 'Ja 3' matches that. It's got that balance: Speed when I need it, control when I need to switch gears."
Ja Morant signed a multi-year deal with Nike in May 2019 right before the NBA Rookie draft, where he was selected second overall out of Murray State.
His first Nike shoe, the "Ja 1," was released in 2023, while the "Ja 2" was unveiled last year.
