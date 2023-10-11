After shockingly claiming to beat LeBron James, Chad Johnson makes another audacious statement leaving Shannon Sharpe stunned

Chad Johnson recently created a stir on social media when he told Shannon Sharpe that he beat LeBron James in a one-on-one matchup. On another episode of the “Nightcap with Unc and Ocho,” Johnson claimed to win 21-17 against the LA Lakers superstar. “Ocho” told his co-host that he could ask Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade to back up his claim. The former Cincinnati Bengals superstar even took off his glasses to show Sharpe that he wasn’t lying.

Johnson wasn’t done yet with his bold claims. “Ocho” had this to say if he were to play in today’s NBA:

“I could come off the bench for the Heat right now [and win] Sixth Man of the Year. Right now! No games. I’m like that, man. You just think [I can’t] ‘cause I’m old. Age ain’t nothing but a number, man.”

Chad Johnson is 45 years old now and ended his NFL career in 2012 when he was released by the Miami Dolphins. He then played one season each in the Canadian Football League and the Liga de Futbol Americano Professional de Mexico.

“Ocho” claimed that at his age, he is still fast and could win one of the NBA’s most important awards. Shannon Sharpe asked Johnson if he was talking about NBA2K, the popular video game.

Johnson responded:

“No, in real life! Working on transition, working on footwork, man. They [LeBron James and Russell Westbrook] acame to me. I used to do them boys in.”

Malcolm Brogdon, Tyler Herro, Jordan Clarkson, Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams are the last five winners of the Sixth Man of the Year award. They were much younger than Chad Johnson when they accomplished the feat and had tons of basketball experience.

Shannon Sharpe had a hard time not smirking at Chad Johnson when he made the claim.

LeBron James will be playing with a more balanced and stronger bench than last season

Darvin Ham named Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell. He could name a big man like Jaxson Hayes or another forward such as Jarred Vanderbilt. In any case, the LA Lakers will have a more balanced and stronger supporting cast than last season.

None of the Lakers’ reserves are heavy favorites to win the Sixth Man of the Year award. However, they are expected to play an important role in the team, particularly with the NBA’s new rule of resting players.

LeBron James may not have Chad Johnson on his team but LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka did a masterful job in retooling the roster. Despite his claims, “Ocho” might not even get off the bench with the role players “King James” has.