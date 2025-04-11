After split with Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert turns speechless on remarriage question

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor were among the most popular couples in the basketball community until they decided to separate last year. Now, a year later, after the finalization of his divorce, Shumpert stepped forward and opened up about his feelings on the life-changing event.

Ad

The former Cleveland Cavaliers star appeared on the latest episode of the "Tap In With TT" podcast, where he found himself speechless after being asked about his thoughts on remarriage.

"That one's tough. I don't about that," Shumpert said after pausing for a while.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Teyana Taylor, who is famously known for her musical career and appearances in a few movies, started dating the 2016 NBA Champion in 2013. The couple quickly became the talk of the basketball community as it involved two of the big names from their respective industries.

Iman Shumpert and Taylor married each other in 2016 and share two kids. However, the cracks in their relationship began to surface, which led to a divorce filing by Teyana Taylor on grounds of infidelity and child neglect. The couple tried to sort out the issues, but Taylor went through with the divorce filing, ultimately on the grounds of "irreconcilable differences."

Ad

Iman Shumpert reveals he felt 'hurtful' after seeing Teyana Taylor's divorce filings

Iman Shumpert has mostly kept his silence when it comes to talking about his failed marriage to actress and musician Teyana Taylor. The former couple made headlines last year with their divorce saga being covered extensively by the mainstream media, as the allegations against Shumpert were quite serious.

Ad

On the contrary, Taylor was quite open with her struggles related to the divorce and had voiced her thoughts on the situation a couple of times. However, on his appearance on "Tap It In with TT" podcast, Iman Shumpert revealed that he was hurt when he came across some of the divorce filings after the show's host, TT Torrez, asked him if it was triggering to see the speculations about the divorce.

Ad

"Not really. I mean, some of the filings after, it's hurtful to see," Shumpert said. "But other than that, people was discussing the good stuff all the time but that's kind of what–we put it out there. So it's like, they got to discuss the good stuff so I can't really tell them, 'Don't discuss the bad!' I've got to let it go." (40:21)

Ad

Iman Shumpert played for a decade in the NBA and was part of great franchises like the New York Knicks, the Cavs, and the Nets. His greatest moment, however, was his 2016 championship run with the LeBron James-led Cavaliers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More

Cleveland Cavaliers Nation! You can check out the latest Cleveland Cavaliers Schedule and dive into the Cavaliers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.