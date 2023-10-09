After supporting the NBA for years, LeBron James spotted courtside of Game 1 of the WNBA Finals along with Sheryl Swoopes

The highly-anticipated Game 1 of the WNBA Finals had a star-studded audience that included basketball royalty LeBron James and Sheryl Swoopes. The Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty, the top two teams throughout the season, were pitted against each other in the championship round. James and Swoopes, both four-time champs, had fun watching the title series unfold. Las Vegas gave the spectators a show and drew first blood in the finals.

The LA Lakers superstar is still enjoying his preseason and took time to catch the WNBA championship series. “King James” is also an avid supporter of the league and its players. It wasn’t surprising to see him courtside at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Swoopes, on the other hand, often watches WNBA games. She is currently an assistant coach at Texas Tech and still enjoys seeing current women’s basketball stars show their skills.

LeBron James and Sheryl Swoopes sitting together at courtside must have sent a bolt of electricity to the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty. For the two legends to take their time off to watch the game must have been a big thrill for the players.

The Las Vegas Aces showed LeBron James and Sheryl Swoopes that they intend to defend their championship

The Las Vegas Aces are now just two wins away from defending their championship. New York, which also reached the title series in 2002, 2000, 1999 and 1997, is in danger of failing to win the WNBA’s biggest prize yet again.

All eyes, including those of LeBron James and Sheryl Swoopes, were likely focused on the Aces’ A'ja Wilson and the Liberty’s Breanna Stewart. The two MVPs of the past two seasons were headed for a mouthwatering clash.

It was Jackie Young, however, who stole the show in Game 1. She played 37 minutes and finished with 26 points on 9-15 shooting, including 5-8 from behind the arc. Young completely outplayed the highly-touted Liberty sharpshooter Sabrina Ionescu.

Expand Tweet

A’ja Wilson’s impact was felt most on the defensive end. She was just a thorn in Liberty's side. Her three blocks didn’t do justice to how she disrupted New York’s offense. Wilson ended the game with 19 points, eight rebounds, three blocks and two assists.

The New York Liberty put up a good fight but they will have to play much better, particularly their starting unit to prevent another loss. Going down 2-0 before the series shifts to the Big Apple might be too much of a deficit to overcome.

It remains to be seen if LeBron James and Sheryl Swoopes will still be in Las Vegas to watch Game 2. Regardless of their appearance the Aces and the Liberty are expected to slug it out for a crucial win.

Also read: Watch: LeBron James spotted in attendance for Liberty vs Aces game 1 of WNBA Finals