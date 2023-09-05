After years of feuding, Shaquille O'Neal seems to have made peace with Dwight Howard as he shares video backing 3-time DPOTY over Victor Wembanyama 

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal has had a longstanding feud with former NBA superstar big man Dwight Howard. Shaq frequently took shots at Howard over his 18-year NBA career, questioning his work ethic and placement among the greatest centers in league history.

The big man also mocked the three-time Defensive Player of the Year during his stint in Taiwan’s T1 League this past season. However, given his recent Instagram story, it looks like the "Big Diesel" may finally be warming up to Howard.

On Monday, Shaq shared a video providing a hypothetical choice between 19-year-old Howard or the San Antonio Spurs' 19-year-old No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama.

The French phenom is one of the most hyped-up prospects of all time ahead of his rookie season. However, in the clip that Shaq shared, former NBA players Jameer Nelson and Richard Jefferson both chose Howard over Wembanyama.

Nelson spoke about how Howard was arguably the face of the NBA and should be considered a Top 75 player of all time:

“I’m taking Dwight,” Nelson said.

“I don’t understand how Dwight is not a Top 75 player all time. He was arguably No. 1 or No. 2 in terms of face of the league. …Like to me, it was like, ‘This dude is special.’”

Meanwhile, Jefferson spoke about how naturally gifted Howard was:

“People do not realize what Dwight is,” Jefferson said.

“He is one of the most physically gifted humans that have ever walked the face of the f**king planet.”

Considering that the LA Lakers legend shared the clip, it seems fair to assume that he agrees with the statements being made in it. If so, it marks one of the rare times that the big man has had Howard’s back.

Dwight Howard asked Shaquille O’Neal to end their feud

As for why Shaquille O’Neal appears to be softening his stance on Dwight Howard, it may have to do with Howard’s comments from earlier this year. During an appearance on FanDuel TV in May, Howard made it clear that he has no hard feelings toward the four-time NBA champion.

He then called on the big man to end their feud:

“For years I’ve said it, I don’t have any beef with Shaq,” Howard said.

“For me, I want everybody to enjoy life, I don’t really have any beef with anyone. The me and Shaq thing, I don’t know what it is.

"If we gotta go to dinner, if we gotta come on this show and have a discussion, whatever it is, we’re getting old, man. We’re gettin’ older. Let’s squash whatever beef we got, whatever it is, and just keep pushing.”

It’s unclear whether Shaq and Howard's feud is permanently over. However, the two appear to be taking steps in the right direction to squash their beef once and for all.

