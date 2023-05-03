"Agenda-based media" - JJ Redick slams verbiage around Dillon Brooks' suspension 

Dillon Brooks, who has played six seasons for the Memphis Grizzlies since he was drafted in 2017, is reportedly not going to be brought back under any circumstances by the organization, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

On ESPN's "First Take," JJ Redick gave his thoughts regarding the controversial use of words by the Grizzlies organization.

"I'd be willing to bet that language didn't come from the Grizzlies," Redick said. "Look, this is the problem. It is agenda-based media. The reality is, Dillon Brooks hurts them offensively. If you want to go another direction that's fine. There's other issues besides Dillon Brooks poking a bear."

From Redick's perspective, the poor choice of words by the Grizzlies highlights a lack of professionalism being practiced as it does nothing but 'bring a player down.'

In the previous season, Dillon Brooks averaged 18.4 points per game on 43.2% shooting, including 30.9% from three-point range, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals. However, for this season, Brooks' career numbers went down by an average of 14.3 points per game on 39.6% shooting, including 32.6% from three-point range, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

What made things worse was his level of production in the postseason following some trashtalking done against LeBron James. The Grizzlies' forward wasn't able to back up his words on the court as he averaged a lowly 10.5 points on 31.2% shooting, including 23.8% from three-point range and three rebounds.

In Dillon Brooks' previous postseason run, which was halted by the Golden State Warriors in the semifinals round, he averaged 14.6 points on 34.9% shooting, including 34.7% from three-point range, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

The Grizzlies' decision to move on from Brooks makes sense roster reconstruction-wise, but with a poor choice of words regarding the announcement of the front office's decision paints a poor look at the organization's ethical practice.

With not even a few weeks after being eliminated in the playoffs or even waiting until the offseason has arrived, the Grizzlies have made it abundantly clear where they stand regarding Brooks' future with the team moving forward.

Dillon Brooks being displeased with limited role on the Grizzlies team

In an interview with Memphis Commercial Appeal's Damichael Cole, Brooks aired out his frustration regarding his limited role with the Memphis Grizzlies.

"I don't think I lost anything on the offensive end," Brooks said. "I was just there to three-and-D, shoot and play defense. I got way more to my game than that."

His production in the postseason didn't help the team advance past the first-round as they ended up getting eliminated by the lower seventh seed Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

For all the trashtalking and struggles in the playoffs, Dillon Brooks declined to participate in media availability numerous times and even received a $25,000 fine from the NBA for his actions as it "violated league rules governing media interview access."

