Agents warning stars coveting 76ers of Joel Embiid's injury-plagued playoffs history, reports NBA insider

Joel Embiid will likely be surrounded by a vastly retooled roster next season with the Philadelphia 76ers. “The Process” is one of just four players with existing contracts on the team. Tyrese Maxey, who is a restricted free agent, will undoubtedly be on top of Philly’s list of priorities to sign.

Philadelphia has tons of cash to go after another star and rotation players. With Embiid and Maxey as the franchise cornerstones, free agents could flock to the City of Brotherly Love to play with the duo. Playing with the star tandem and for coach Nick Nurse seems like an ideal scenario.

NBA insider Jake Fischer had this to say about the 76ers’ situation in the “No Cap Room” podcast by Yahoo! Sports:

“I’ve heard from multiple agents that if their client want to go to the Sixers, they are going to be advising that guy; ‘are you sure you want to hitch your wagon to Joel Embiid who has never proven to be healthy in the post-season’”

Embiid tore the lateral meniscus in his left knee back in January and missed roughly eight weeks of action. He returned late in the regular season to help the Philadelphia 76ers earn the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. Although “The Process” put up impressive numbers in the playoffs against the New York Knicks, it was clear that he wasn’t 100%. He was hobbled, a scene that has caused nightmares in postseason past to Sixers fans.

Last year, Joel Embiid could not play in Game 4 against the Brooklyn Nets because of a sprained right knee. The then-MVP was also in street clothes in Game 1 versus the Boston Celtics in the semis as he could not recover in time. He returned to finish the series but hobbled along the way.

In the must-win Game 7 against the Celtics, he played 38 minutes and finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Some would say that he choked again in the biggest game of the 76ers season but many would argue he didn’t look right.

A handful of veteran stars could be looking to play with Joel Embiid

The hottest name that is rumored to be a target of the Philadelphia 76ers is Paul George. “PG13” has a $48 million player option for the 2024-25 season. He has until June 29 to decide whether he opts in or declines it to become an unrestricted free agent. If he and the LA Clippers can’t agree on an extension or a new deal, George could head to Philadelphia.

George will be a snug fit alongside Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. If the 76ers can get him, they will have one of the best trios in the NBA next season.

Klay Thompson is another veteran star who might be interested in playing with “The Process.” The Golden State Warriors refused to give him an extension before the Dubs’ season ended in the play-in tournament. He is another player that Nick Nurse could use in his system as part of the team’s supporting cast.

Regardless of the moves the 76ers will make, everything will still rest on Joel Embiid’s health. If he can’t play or suit up hobbled when needed, they could be headed to another disappointing season.