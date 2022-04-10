“Aging like fine wine” - LeBron James on becoming the oldest player to average 30 PPG in the history of the NBA

If LeBron James decides to retire today, he has had one of the most illustrious careers an NBA player could ever wish for. The 37-year-old has, over the past 19 seasons, solidified himself as one of the best players in NBA history. He has been compared to Michael Jordan, who has been tagged as the greatest player in the history of the league.

Regardless of his age, James continues to perform at the highest level, giving his very best on the court. Despite having won everything, his drive is similar to a rookie looking to make a claim. This was the case for LeBron James at 21, and the same holds true for him at 37.

CBS Sports HQ @CBSSportsHQ Here's what LeBron averaged as a 21-year-old:



‣ 31.4 PPG (Most ever by a 21YO)

‣ 7.0 RPG

‣ 6.6 APG

‣ 48.0 FG%



During his third season in the league with the Cleveland Cavaliers, LBJ averaged 31.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists. Sixteen years after, James is averaging 30.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Notwithstanding the consistency over the years, King James seems to be only scratching the surface with respect to the endless heights he can attain.

With his 31.4 points averaged in the 2005-06 NBA season, he was named the youngest player to average 30+ points in a season, at age 21. As the 2021-2022 NBA season draws to an end, James has been pegged as the oldest player in NBA history to average 30+ points.

He took to his Instagram page to acknowledge his amazing feat, sharing a collage of his time at 21 and now at 37 years of age. Captioning his post, he compared himself to wine.

"Aging like fine wine," James wrote.

Does LeBron James have a future with the LA Lakers?

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers walks off the court after warming up before the basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Crypto.com Arena on April 1, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

The LA Lakers forward LeBron James just completed his 19th year in the NBA. He did so without a playoff appearance. Despite the Lakers' shortcomings this season, LBJ's individual run cannot be questioned. He surpassed every individual expectation held for him, making a statement that he's still got more to give for this beautiful game.

The four-time NBA champion would love to add, at least, one more title to his mantle. Whether this can be achieved with the Lakers is yet to be known. Despite having a super team, the Lakers have been mediocre, at best, as a team.

James hinged his future on the goal of playing alongside his son, Bronny. Will the Lakers be open to signing Bronny when it comes to it? Only time will tell.

Edited by Windy Goodloe