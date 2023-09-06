Ahead of clash with Canada, ESPN insider believes Slovenia’s Luka Doncic could earn $80,000,000 a year on next NBA contract

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks could become the first $80 million man in NBA history. Doncic, who is trying to lead Slovenia in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, is eligible to sign a supermax contract after the 2024-25 season.

In an appearance on The Lowe Post podcast, ESPN insider Bobby Marks discussed supermax candidates with Zach Lowe. Marks believes that Doncic will likely sign a new deal in 2025 that would make him the highest-earning player in NBA history with an annual salary of $80 million.

"Luka's gonna be probably the first 80-million-dollar guy," Marks said.

Luka Doncic's five-year, $215,159,700 extension kicked in last season, earning $37.1 million. Doncic is set to earn $40.1 next season and $43 million in the 2024-25 season. The current highest earner in the NBA is Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors with a $51.9 million salary next season.

Doncic is one of eight NBA players who will be eligible to sign a supermax contract if they are voted to an All-NBA Team this season. The other seven players are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jamal Murray, De'Aaron Fox, Bam Adebayo, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby.

Out of all these players, Doncic and Gilgeous-Alexander are the only likely players who might receive it by 2025. They are two of the best young players in the NBA and are certified franchise players for the Mavericks and OKC Thunder, respectively.

Both came from the same draft class in 2018, with Doncic as the third overall pick and Gilgeous-Alexander as the No. 11th pick. Doncic and SGA were also named to the All-NBA First Team last season.

Luka Doncic to clash with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander at the 2023 FIBA World Cup quarterfinal

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic

Canada and Slovenia are set to battle in the quarterfinal of the 2023 FIBA World Cup on Wednesday. Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are arguably two of the best players in the tournament but only one can lead his nation to the semifinal.

SGA and Canada are the favorites to advance but Slovenia will always have a chance with Doncic in tow. It will be a battle of two different teams on offense, with Slovenia preferring shots inside the arc while Canada has the third-best percentage from the 3-point area.

Wednesday's matchup is just the second time in history that the two nations faced in FIBA competition. The last time they met in a game was at the 2008 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Athens, Greece, which Slovenia won 86-70.

