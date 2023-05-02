Create

"Ahh s**t here we go again"- Phoenix Suns fans are dismayed as Chris Paul suffers yet another injury in the playoffs in Game 2

By Michael Macasero
Modified May 02, 2023 04:13 GMT
Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Four
Chris Paul has suffered a left groin injury in Game 2 of the second-round series between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

The injury bug has bitten Chris Paul yet again in the playoffs. "CP3" exited in the third quarter of Game 2 between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets due to a left groin injury.

Paul suffered the injury while battling for a rebound against Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The veteran point guard's status for Game 3 is yet to be ascertained.

Fans promptly commented following Paul's latest injury:

"Ahh s**t here we go again…"
@BleacherReport Ahh shit here we go again…
@BleacherReport this man will never win a ring and im here for it
@BleacherReport Booker if he loses this time without Chris Paul. https://t.co/E6oTkM0VYB
@BleacherReport Phoenix Suns fans rn https://t.co/cAMyfPVBKF
@BleacherReport Karma for all his dirty plays over the years
@BleacherReport Mikal and Cam right now: https://t.co/mBEyljTze4
@BleacherReport annual fake cp3 injury once he knows he’s losing the series
@BleacherReport Some people aren’t built for the postseason. He’s one of them.
@BleacherReport Forget about auto insurance, at this rate CP3 oughta be sponsored by a health insurance company!
@BleacherReport CP0 IS SOFT💯😭

Chris Paul played 25 minutes and exited with eight points, six assists and five rebounds. Paul did not commit a single error during his stint in Game 2.

The Phoenix Suns will rely on Devin Booker to handle playmaking duties without Chris Paul

Devin Booker is the NBA's leading scorer in the playoffs. He is averaging 35.5 points on 59.1% shooting, including 45.2% from behind the arc.

The Phoenix Suns will now add more to Booker's plate with Chris Paul out with a left groin injury. Monty Williams will need the scoring machine to become a better playmaker and facilitator.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...