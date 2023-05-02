"Ahh s**t here we go again"- Phoenix Suns fans are dismayed as Chris Paul suffers yet another injury in the playoffs in Game 2

The injury bug has bitten Chris Paul yet again in the playoffs. "CP3" exited in the third quarter of Game 2 between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets due to a left groin injury.
Paul suffered the injury while battling for a rebound against Nuggets guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. The veteran point guard's status for Game 3 is yet to be ascertained.
Fans promptly commented following Paul's latest injury:
"Ahh s**t here we go again…"
Chris Paul played 25 minutes and exited with eight points, six assists and five rebounds. Paul did not commit a single error during his stint in Game 2.
The Phoenix Suns will rely on Devin Booker to handle playmaking duties without Chris Paul
Devin Booker is the NBA's leading scorer in the playoffs. He is averaging 35.5 points on 59.1% shooting, including 45.2% from behind the arc.
The Phoenix Suns will now add more to Booker's plate with Chris Paul out with a left groin injury. Monty Williams will need the scoring machine to become a better playmaker and facilitator.