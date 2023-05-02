"KD getting swept in back to back postseasons"- Denver Nuggets fans troll Kevin Durant and co as they fall in Game 2

Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns are down 0-2 in their second-round series against the Denver Nuggets. Durant's poor shooting night contributed to the Suns' 97-87 loss to the Nuggets in Game 2.

Some basketball fans on Twitter couldn't resist taking a shot at KD and his team:

"kd getting swept in back to back postseasons"

SAGE @MasterSage_ @TheHoopCentral kd getting swept in back to back postseasons @TheHoopCentral kd getting swept in back to back postseasons https://t.co/7YBL0x77wh

NBA Memes @NBAMemes



24pts 🪣🪣

10/27 fg 🧱🧱

2/12 3pt

Major L Kevin Durant woke up feeling dangerous tonight24pts 🪣🪣10/27 fg 🧱🧱2/12 3ptMajor L Kevin Durant woke up feeling dangerous tonight24pts 🪣🪣10/27 fg 🧱🧱2/12 3pt 😭😭Major L 🔥🔥 https://t.co/gweCKtgIU6

Juan @JuanIsidro @TheNBACentral When you realize you’re never getting another ring without Curry. @TheNBACentral When you realize you’re never getting another ring without Curry. https://t.co/4NEwrEo1qH

John York @JohnYork68 @JuanIsidro



#CHARLATAN @TheNBACentral This guy accepted two finals MVP awards with a straight face even though he rode Steph's coattails. @JuanIsidro @TheNBACentral This guy accepted two finals MVP awards with a straight face even though he rode Steph's coattails.#CHARLATAN

優木せつ菜 🇦🇷 @nijigasakilove @TheNBACentral Nets won the trade honestly. He’s looking cooked and even when he’s on, he defers to Book too much. @TheNBACentral Nets won the trade honestly. He’s looking cooked and even when he’s on, he defers to Book too much.

KD started Game 2 struggling with his shots. He was only 4-13 from the field in the first half, including 1-7 from behind the arc. Durant's first bucket came with roughly three minutes left in the first period.

Kevin Durant finished with 24 points on 10-27 shooting. The "Slim Reaper" hit just two of his 14 three-pointers. He added eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 44 minutes of action.

The former MVP was so bad that some fans couldn't help but recall his terrible performances against the Boston Celtics last year. Durant and his former team, the Brooklyn Nets, were eliminated in four games by the defending Eastern Conference champs.

Against Boston's bruising and unforgiving defense, Durant averaged 26.3 PPG, but hit only 38.6% of his shots, including 33.3% from deep.

In Game 2 of their series against the Denver Nuggets, Kevin Durant saw the same challenge he couldn't overcome last year. Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Brown made him work hard for every possession.

Durant's defenders made it a point to jostle with him before he received the ball. It was a tactic the Celtics used to perfection in the 2022 NBA playoffs. KD isn't the strongest or most physical player.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



10/27 FG (37%)

2/12 3PT (16.7%)



Phoenix down 0-2 Kevin Durant tonight:10/27 FG (37%)2/12 3PT (16.7%)Phoenix down 0-2 Kevin Durant tonight: 10/27 FG (37%)2/12 3PT (16.7%)Phoenix down 0-2 😬 https://t.co/L2SyZCy5bf

Forcing KD to battle for every opportunity just to get the ball worked in the Nuggets' favor in Game 2. Durant ended the night with more field-goal attempts than points.

Kevin Durant is having a subpar series against the Denver Nuggets

Kevin Durant had a team-high 29 points and 14 rebounds in the Phoenix Suns' 125-107 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 1. Durant also had seven of Phoenix's 16 turnovers.

Two of Durant's errors came when the Suns were trying to mount a last-ditch rally against the Nuggets in the series opener. After the game, KD admitted that he couldn't continue to be so careless with the ball or that his team would likely lose.

The "Slim Reaper" played with more control in Game 2, finishing the night with just two miscues. However, Denver's defense held him to just 24 points on 27 shots.

In the series against the Nuggets, Kevin Durant is averaging 26.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 4.5 turnovers. He is hitting just 47.8% of his shots, including 20.0% from behind the arc.

The Phoenix Suns are down 0-2 and will likely not be able to crawl out of the hole they're in if Durant's play doesn't improve.

After Chris Paul's groin injury, it's more important than ever for KD to start playing like the two-time NBA Finals MVP that he is.

