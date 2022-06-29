"Ain't nobody carved out a new position for a traditional position than Steph Curry" - Baron Davis calls Warriors superstar a pioneer, says he's a top 5 player

Steph Curry cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players by winning his fourth championship and first NBA Finals MVP award. Some people believe Curry has entered the all-time top ten list. However, Golden State Warriors legend Baron Davis believes Curry is one of the top five players now.

In an interview with Mark Carman of FanSided, Davis discussed the greatness of the two-time MVP. He explained how Curry has changed the game of basketball. Davis also pointed out how Curry redefined the point guard position like Magic Johnson did in the 1980s.

"Steph Curry is a pioneer in this game," Davis said. "Juggernaut, top five — ain’t nobody had as great of an impact as Steph Curry. Ain't nobody carved out a new position for a traditional position than Steph Curry. It's only Steph and Magic at the point guards. Name me another point guard who's been a game-changer."

Curry changed the game with his shooting ability. The rest of the NBA plays his style of basketball, and it's here to stay. Davis pointed out how that would impact the next generation of players. He noted that kids would shoot more threes and become better at it.

"I just think when you think about Steph Curry and his impact, and you know, the next the next 15 years belongs to Steph," Davis said. "All these kids are watching him, and they want to be like him and shoot threes like him and play like him. So, you know, as far as impact and game changer, I mean, I gotta tip my hat to the kid."

He continued:

"And he earned it. You know what I mean? He is top five. It's cemented man; it is cemented."

What's next for Steph Curry?

The Golden State Warriors at the 2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have won their fourth championship in eight years. Curry's legacy will never be in question, but what's next for the Warriors superstar?

Golden State are built to compete for titles, with their combination of veteran stars and young players. That means Curry has the opportunity to add more titles to his resume. The Warriors still have Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. They also have Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and James Wiseman.

The Warriors also added a couple of rookies from the recent draft. Patrick Baldwin Jr. appears to be the steal of the draft, while Ryan Rollins was good enough for Golden State to move up for him.

Curry will turn 35 when the postseason starts next year. However, his game is built to last, and it's one of the reasons why the Warriors will pay him almost $60 million when he'll be 37. As long as Curry is healthy and can hit 3-point shots, the Warriors have every chance to continue their dynasty.

