"Ain't about trying to be the best player, trying to lead the team in scoring" - 5X NBA All-Star opens up on his goals with the LA Clippers

After sitting out the entire 2021-22 season, John Wall will be donning the LA Clippers jersey next season. The five-time All-Star has had injury troubles and has also lost close family members in the past few years. However, he will be focused on keeping all of those hardships behind him and giving his best for the Clippers.

In an interview at the Salvation of Wake County, John Wall shared his hopes and aspirations with the Clippers for next season. He said:

"A lot of people say you look good on paper. A lot of guys, we're at an age in our careers where we just wanna win. Ain't about trying to be the best player, trying to lead the team in scoring, or trying to be MVP."

John Wall has been very vocal about how things have been in his life over the past couple of years. However, the point guard is now set to embark on his new and promising journey with the Clippers.

"I get an opportunity to play with two great players, sky is the limit man. We had the opportunity to have a mini camp a couple of weeks ago in Santa Barbara, it looked scary. But you know, I won't do all the talking. I just let my game speak for itself."

Considering that the Clippers already have Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, John Wall could be the third best player on the team.

During the 2020-21 season, John Wall averaged 20.6 points and 6.9 assists in 40 appearances. If Wall is able to deliver anywhere close to these stats, the Clippers could be one of the favorites in the West. Having been out for a while, it could take Wall some time to get rid of the rustiness. But once he gets going, he will be key to the Clippers' championship aspirations.

Is John Wall the right fit with the LA Clippers?

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets

The LA Clippers missed out on a place in the playoffs last season after losing against the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament. Despite missing Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, they stayed competitive throughout the season.

Keeping that in mind, next season promises to be an exciting one for the LA Clippers. They will have Leonard and George back on the team. To add to their strength, the franchise brought in John Wall, who could prove to be a great addition.

There are concerns about Wall's health as he has been prone to injuries in the past. However, he won't have a heavy workload next season. Playing alongside Leonard and George, John Wall's main task will be to fire when his two co-stars are on the bench.

The LA Clippers have a well-rounded roster for next season. However, a big factor for them will be health. If their stars remain healthy, they could be a big problem for the league.

