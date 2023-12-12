Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Barons” making a comeback to celebrate 30 years since Michael Jordan’s baseball debut.

Sneakerheads are eagerly anticipating the release of new Air Jordans and refreshing their apps to try to secure exclusive pairs. Nike and Jordan Brand have been re-releasing retro Jordans and have just announced an upcoming retro edition that will excite fans. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Barons” will be released sometime in 2024.

The sneakers are re-releasing to celebrate the anniversary of Michael Jordan’s baseball debut. It will be 30 years since Jordan’s first plate appearance during the year he spent away from basketball after his first retirement.

The shoes are the low-top versions of his classic Air Jordan 1 shoe. The “Barons” feature a black, white, and silver colorway. The shoes feature a white upper with black paneling. There is also a silver heel panel and a black swoosh.

The shoe’s colors are a reference to Michael Jordan’s baseball team, the Birmingham Barons, which were the AA affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.

Jordan appeared in 127 games for the Barons in 1994. However, he never made it to the major league.

He drove in 51 runs and hit three home runs. He batted .202 with a.290 OBP. His other hitting statistics were not much better, with a .266 slugging percentage and a .556 OPS. In 497 at-bats, he struck out 114 times.

Jordan eventually returned to basketball and the Chicago Bulls the next year. It was a wise move, as Jordan went on to win three more titles with the Bulls as he continued his legendary career. He never returned to baseball.

Air Jordan 11 Gratitude is still available

Nike released the newest retro 11s, and this time they dropped the "Gratitudes" on Saturday.

The shoes feature the classic 11 white uppers with black patent leather. The 11s that drop in December are usually some of the most hyped shoe releases of the year.

However, it appears that the sneaker market is shrinking. The new 11 "Gratitudes" did not sell out on the SNKRS app as quickly as most other highly anticipated Air Jordan releases. They are still available through Nike.com and other stores. The sneaker is priced at $230.