The Air Jordan 3 Craft Ivory, set to release on March 2, 2024, introduces a unique colorway blending Ivory, Grey Mist, and Cream tones. Noteworthy design elements include aged semi-translucent eyelets, a suede eyestay, and stacked Jumpman branding on the tongue, creating a shadow-like visual effect.

This release is highly anticipated by sneaker enthusiasts and promises to be a standout addition to Jordan Brand's extensive catalog.

The Air Jordan 3 Craft Ivory will be available for $210 at select retailers and on Nike.com, adding to the hype around its arrival.

With its carefully curated color palette and distinct design features, the Air Jordan 3 Craft Ivory is anticipated to make a significant impact.

The Nicekicks Instagram handle shared the recently surfaced images of the Air Jordan 3 Craft "Ivory."

In addition to the Air Jordan 3 Craft Ivory, Jordan Brand has announced several other compelling releases in the pipeline. These include the Air Jordan 1 High OG Yellow Ochre and the Air Jordan 3 Green Glow, demonstrating the brand's commitment to delivering diverse and innovative offerings to sneaker enthusiasts.

With such exciting developments on the horizon, 2024 promises to be an exceptional year for Jordan Brand.

The much-waited Air Jordan is coming after 11 years

The Air Jordan 4 'Fear' is generating a whirlwind of anticipation as it prepares for its long-awaited re-release, marking the first time since its introduction in 2013.

With a unique three-tone color palette, this iconic sneaker sports a sleek black base overlaid with dark charcoal and light grey across the mudguard and toe area.

A departure from the typical all-leather build of other AJ4s, the 'Fear' boasts suede in abundance, including on the tongue featuring Michael Jordan's signature Jumpman logo.

Adding to its allure is the blacked-out midsole, adorned with a paint splatter effect and integrated with Nike's renowned Air technology for exceptional comfort and resilience, both on and off the basketball court.

Air Jordan 4 ‘Fear’ (image via British GQ)

The Air Jordan 4 'Fear', inspired by Jordan Brand's "Be Legendary" marketing campaign from 2008, was originally released alongside an Air Jordan 3 and 5, and now, in celebration of the Air Jordan 4's 35th anniversary, it is finally scheduled to make its highly anticipated return.

Scheduled for re-release towards the end of 2024, avid sneaker enthusiasts can look forward to securing a pair through Nike, the SNKRS app, and select stockists worldwide. While the retail price for this coveted sneaker has yet to be confirmed, expectations are set around $210.

This re-release is the first ever for the revered colorway, offering a second chance for those who missed out when it was first introduced in 2013.

With its exceptional design and limited availability, the 'Fear' is expected to create a stir in the sneaker world as it offers a unique blend of style, comfort, and heritage, making it a must-have addition for sneaker enthusiasts.