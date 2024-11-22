Al Horford's sister Anna Horford calls out "genocide" while taking swipe at Joe Biden over 'Irish' remarks: "True Irishmen sure as sh*t hate Isr*el"

Al Horford and the Boston Celtics visited the White House as defending champions and met USA President Joe Biden. A day after Horford shared the stage with the US President, his sister made a controversial statement mentioning the word "genocide."

A reporter posted a picture of Biden with the Celtics team, including Horford. He wrote that Biden had revealed that his Secret Service name was "Celtic," and Biden also congratulated them with a unique line.

“For this old Irish Celtic to all you Celtics, congratulations.”

Horford's sister Anna Horford quickly posted a comment in response that mentioned the Isreal-Gaza conflict:

"True Irishmen are against genocide. And they sure as sh*t hate Isr*el."

This is not the first time that Anna Horford has gone after the American political system. On Thursday, she shared her thoughts on both the Republican and the Democratic parties, suggesting that people have to "move on from that narrative" for a better future.

"Republicans are repulsive, but Dems aren’t good guys either. We need to move on from that narrative if we ever want to see meaningful change," Horford wrote on X.

Al Horford's sister Anna Horford gives cutting reply to a Sixers fan's comment

Al Horford played one season for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2019-20 season. Just after one season, the Celtics player was traded to the OKC Thunder, where he played only 28 games in the season.

Fast forward, five seasons later, the Sixers have the worst record in the 2024-25 season and one of the fans on X made a NSFW comment against the Celtics star sister. However, Anna Horford kept her cool and gave a witty reply to the X user.

"Sir, it is 10:30 in the morning," Anna Horford replied.

By the 2021-22 season, Al Horford had returned to the Boston Celtics. Later, his sister told Jared Weiss of The Athletic that when Horford was in Philadelphia, the fans there hated her because she was still a Celtics fan.

"We stayed Celtics fans when he was in Philly and when he was in OKC," Anna said. "We couldn't let go...Philly fans hated us there. They hated us for it."

Al Horford has played seven seasons with the Celtics now. He was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2007 NBA draft at No. 3 overall where he played nine seasons.

In seven seasons with the Celtics, Horford has played 418 games averaging 11.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Horford also won his first and only championship last season with Boston.

