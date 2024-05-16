Al Horford's sister pokes fun at Ciara attending Celtics game with Russell Wilson: "Someone ask her about this music video"

Recording artist Ciara was in attendance for Game 5 of the Celtics' semifinal series against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday in Boston. Al Horford's sister, Anna, poked fun at it by making a reference to her brother appearing in the singer's music video in the past.

The 38-year-old singer-songwriter was with her husband, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, and their son courtside as they witnessed the Celtics eliminate the Cleveland Cavaliers, 113-98, in Game 5.

Anna Horford saw an opportunity to make fun of the situation by taking to X (formerly Twitter) and making a reference to the music video that Ciara and Al Horford made back in 2008 for the song "Never End".

She posted a screenshot of their scene together and captioned it:

"Someone ask her about this music video."

Al Horford had a stellar performance in Game 5 as the Celtics closed out the series against the Cavaliers and booked their spot in the Eastern Conference finals.

The 37-year-old five-time NBA All-Star finished with a huge double-double of 22 points and 15 rebounds. He shot 8-of-15 from the field and 6-of-13 from three, and had five assists and three blocks for an all-around performance.

Jayson Tatum led the charge for the Cs, compiling a near triple-double of 25 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Derrick White, meanwhile, had 18 points and six assists in the win.

Al Horford speaks about solid Game 5 performance against Cleveland

Veteran big man Al Horford stepped up big for the Boston Celtics as they eliminated the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 113-98 victory in Game 5 of their best-of-seven semifinal series in Beantown on Wednesday.

The former third overall pick finished with all-around numbers of 22 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes of play. The win that booked them a spot in the Eastern Conference finals for the third straight year and sixth in the last eight seasons.

Al Horford's Game 5 numbers were significantly higher from the averages he had in the first four games - 6.5 points, 5.75 rebounds and 1.75 assists.

Following the game, the two-time NCAA champion with the Florida Gators shared the mindset he had for the game, which resulted in the performance he had. He said, by way of NBA.com:

"I felt like we lacked [energy] in the first quarter. When I came back in the second, I felt like we needed to step it up. We were talking about it in the huddle that we weren't really it getting it done. I knew it was going to take a lot more than just playing a normal game."

Horford and the Celtics are now awaiting their opponents in the East finals, which is still being disputed by the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. The Knicks lead the series 3-2, with Game 6 to be played on Friday in Indiana.