Al Horford’s wife, Amelia Vega, took pride in how their son, Ean, had grown up. Vega showed off her son in the Boston Celtics’ practice gear while casually holding an NBA ball on Sunday.

Vega posted the photo of Ean on her Instagram story, showing how the nine-year-old has grown up.

“Mi bebe,” she captioned, which translates to "my baby" in English.

Ean was born in 2015 and is the eldest of Horford and Vega’s children. After his birth, Al Horford moved to the Boston Celtics for his first stint with the team. He then jumped around the league, playing with the Philadelphia 76ers and the OKC Thunder before returning to Boston and winning his first NBA title last season.

Vega and Horford dated for four years before tying the knot in 2011 when the bruising center was still playing with the Atlanta Hawks.

Now in his 18th year in the NBA, Horford continues to be a valuable piece in the Celtics’ title defense, averaging 9.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game on 45% shooting from the 3-point line.

Al Horford’s son prophecizes Boston Celtics’ NBA championship run

Before the Boston Celtics reached the NBA’s mountaintop last year, Al Horford’s son Ean had already prayed for it to happen.

In an Instagram story last June, Amelia Vega shared that Ean expressed how much he longs for an NBA championship for his father. The note was written on white paper with a green-colored pencil and was captured on May 9, a month before the Celtics took down the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals.

“I dreamed that Bos won championship. It started when DAD told me to come to bench the confetti fell I ran to half court and cried with happy tears a hug with mom and dad I grabbed the Larry O’Brian Trophy. The END,” Ean wrote on the paper.

Ean has been a constant at Al Horford’s games with the Celtics. The eldest son has seen his dad lose in the playoffs multiple times in his first stint with the Celtics and in his one season with the 76ers.

Aside from Ean, Horford’s family also consists of their daughters Alia, Ava, Nova and Mila. The entire family has been showing their support to the veteran big by wearing his jerseys at games.

Amelia Vega has also been making sure that she balances time with her family and career, as she is a singer, actress and writer. In 2003, she won the Miss Universe pageant, representing the Dominican Republic, to jumpstart her career in show business.

