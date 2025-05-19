Alex Caruso’s fiancee, Haleigh Broucher, pairs adorable pic with Thunder Star with heartfelt message following Game 7 masterclass

Alex Caruso's fiancee, Haleigh Broucher, reacted on social media as the OKC Thunder advanced to the Western Conference Finals on Sunday. After beating the Denver Nuggets in seven games in the Western Conference semifinals, the Thunder will square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Haleigh Broucher was hyped up about Alex Caruso's trip to the WCF. Broucher posted pictures of her and Caruso from behind the scenes of the semifinals. Broucher wrote a message for her fiance as Caruso and the Thunder prepare for their next big challenge.

"On to the next. 😤😤😤 Also- while the jacket is THE MOMENT, remind me next season to pick a more subtle lucky item 😂," Broucher wrote on Instagram.

It's been a long time since Alex Caruso has made a deep playoff run. The last time Caruso made it this far in the postseason was when he won his first NBA championship with the LA Lakers in 2020. AC was a vital part of the Lakers as he helped LeBron James and Anthony Davis triumph inside the NBA Bubble.

The question now is: can Caruso help Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams lead the OKC Thunder to their first championship?

Alex Caruso set to make a WCF appearance for the first time since 2020

The OKC Thunder have done the unthinkable, stopping Nikola Jokic in his tracks to reach the Western Conference Finals. It wasn't an easy task, as their semifinal matchup against the Denver Nuggets went the distance. Nevertheless, the Thunder came out with a dominant 125-93 victory in Game 7 on Sunday.

While the Thunder undoubtedly played better on offense, it was their defensive effort that won the game, thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Alex Caruso. SGA and AC did everything they could to create stops, denying Jokic from creating plays and blocking passing lanes for open shooters.

Caruso played a balanced game of offense and defense, adding 11 points and three steals, while Shai led the Thunder to victory with 35 points, four assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block.

They will need to put in a similar effort against Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves. Edwards has proven to be a worthy contender for the championship this postseason, eliminating the likes of Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Steph Curry. So, beating the Wolves won't be easy for OKC.

