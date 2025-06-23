Alex Caruso shares true feelings on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's comparison with LeBron James: "Comparing to LeBron is a crazy start"

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wrapped up one of the most impressive individual seasons in history with an NBA championship as he led the OKC Thunder to victory in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Sunday. After steering the team to the NBA title, Gilgeous-Alexander got praise from his teammate, Alex Caruso.

Talking in the post-championship press conference, Caruso deflected Gilgeous-Alexander comparisons to LeBron James, before affirming that his star teammate is capable of becoming the league’s best player, just like James.

"Comparing to Lebron is a crazy start just (because) LeBron was anointed at 18 years old and surpassed everything that has ever been put in front of him,” Caruso said.

“As far as face of the league and best player on best team, SGA's got that capability. He'll probably be hungry for more,” Caruso added.

Caruso is now a two-time NBA champion after winning his first title with the LA Lakers in 2020, alongside James and Anthony Davis.

Caruso played 32 minutes in Game 7 and had 10 points, three rebounds, and three steals in the title-clinching win.

Meanwhile, SGA had 29 points and 12 assists and was named Finals MVP. The 26-year-old became the second-youngest player behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to win an MVP, Finals MVP, and scoring title, per ESPN. James achieved the feat at age 27, as did Michael Jordan.

Caruso, who was a former G-League player for OKC’s G-League affiliate Blue, was traded to the Thunder in the last offseason in exchange for Josh Giddey. He then became a valuable piece off the bench, bringing his defensive brilliance to the team on top of his veteran status in the youth-laden OKC core.

Alex Caruso compares Lakers' title with OKC championship

Being a two-time champion with different teams is a feat few can take pride in. For Alex Caruso, the two championships hold different weights.

"Now I got a real one now nobody can say anything,” he quipped, taking aim at critics of the Lakers' title in the 'Bubble.'

“Just because of how the team is constructed now compared to the team in 2020. It was harder with this team just because of the experience…I think through the playoffs this team grew up and learn through the fly,” Caruso added.

Alex Caruso is now one of the three players who have won two titles since 2020. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who was Caruso's teammate on the Lakers, and Jrue Holiday are the other two.

