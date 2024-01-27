Alex Caruso sparks Lakers trade speculation after pondering 'what ifs' of re-signing in 2021: "Always thought about it" 

Alex Caruso's time with LA Lakers ended in 2021 NBA free agency. It was a surprise, considering he was a fan-favorite in LA and integral to its 17th NBA championship run. However, the Lakers lost tremendous flexibility after trading for Russell Westbrook.

They had a choice to make between emerging prospects Talen Horton-Tucker and Caruso. With the franchise signing several veterans in their 30s, the Lakers opted to go with Horton-Tucker. Caruso wanted to be back in the Lakers uniform, but it wasn't meant to be. He signed with the Chicago Bulls on a four-year $37 million deal.

Three years after his departure, the 2021 NBA champion still ponders the 'what ifs' had he stayed with the Lakers.

"I definitely have always thought about it because those guys [LeBron James and Anthony Davis] are my brothers," Caruso told Fox Sports after the Bulls' loss to Lakers on Thursday.

"We've been through a lot together. Always good seeing them. Every now and then you think about what could've been."

LeBron James and Anthony Davis also admired Alex Caruso's tenacity and contributions. Since Caruso's departure coincided with the Lakers' up-and-downs, he's been linked to the team again ahead of the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

Caruso's comments have only fueled those rumors. The Lakers fans still want him back in a Lakers uniform, especially as the team continues to struggle to get clear of the .500 mark. The defense has been an issue for LA. Caruso could help the team get better on that end.

LA Lakers covet Alex Caruso trade but move unlikely

The consensus is that the LA Lakers are looking to upgrade their roster at the NBA trade deadline. It remains to be seen if it's a star player move or a marginal upgrade. Alex Caruso is linked to the team again. The front office reportedly covets the defensive-minded combo guard, but a move is unlikely.

The Chicago Bulls are rumored to keep hold of Caruso amid a potential fire sale. Their asking price could be a lot more if they plan to trade him, something contending teams might not match.

The Lakers only have one first-round pick to trade (2029) and a pick swap. They are unwilling to move Austin Reaves, who will likely have to be a part of that deal. The Lakers are currently dangling D'Angelo Russell, the 2029 first-round pick and potentially one or two of Jalen Hood-Schifino, Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent in a package for their trade targets.

Apart from Alex Caruso, the LA Lakers have reportedly expressed an interest in Dejounte Murray, Dorian Finney-Smith and Tyus Jones as prospective candidates to join the team.

