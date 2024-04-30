"Alien? Is he teaming up with Wemby ?" - NBA fans in frenzy over LaMelo Ball revealing full back tattoo

Among the NBA players who sport several tattoos is Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball. He has ink on both arms, one covering his chest and a logo of his clothing brand behind his ear which the NBA has asked him to cover because it violates a league policy.

Despite already having several, he just revealed a new tattoo covering his back. Melo's latest tattoo design is quite detailed, but its main highlight is an alien.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Several fans saw his latest tattoo design and tried to decipher its meaning, even getting Victor Wembanyama, who is sometimes referred to as an alien due to his unconventional style of play, involved.

"Alien?? Is he teaming up with Wemby?" @SoloPHL asked.

Expand Tweet

"This dude wants to be Wemby so bad," @kyriemavs wrote.

"Damn, big Wemby fan I see," @xDcentric tweeted.

Not all the reactions to Melo's tattoo were about Wemby. Some took it as an opportunity to joke about a few things, especially his availability on the court.

"More tattoos than playoff games," @47kasz pointed out.

"Bro has more tats than games played it’s ridiculous," @ryandurkk wrote.

"The Ball brothers are made out of paper!" @WildBillNC1978 joked.

Expand Tweet

Also read: LaMelo Ball ear tattoo: Why is the NBA not fining Hornets guard for displaying clothing brand LF's tattoo? Possible reasons explored

LaMelo Ball's availability could be a concern for the Charlotte Hornets

All jokes aside, the amount of games that LaMelo Ball has missed is not something to take lightly.

In the 2023-24 season, he played only 22 games due to an ankle injury. Last year was much the same as he suited up for only 36 contests. His lack of availability has directly contributed to the Hornets' lack of success, with the Charlotte going 21-61 this season and 27-55 last season.

The team drafted him with the third pick in 2020, and he showed that he could be the future of the franchise by earning the Rookie of the Year award. He followed with a strong sophomore season, earning his first-ever All-Star nod.

When healthy, it's clear he can lead the Hornets, especially if surrounded by a strong supporting cast. However, the fact that he has barely played due to recurring ankle issues has caused problems. At only 22 years old (23 in August), LaMelo Ball has a bright future ahead if he can stay healthy.

Other stars also started their careers dealing with persistent injuries such as Steph Curry and Joel Embiid, but both were able to bounce back to become MVP-caliber talent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback