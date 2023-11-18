What is LaMelo Ball's brand 'LF'? Exploring more as NBA makes Hornets guard cover neck tattoo

Three months ago, LaMelo Ball was seen sporting a new tattoo just below his left ear. The initials “LF,” which stands for his middle name LaFrance, is his clothing line's logo. On Tuesday against the Miami Heat, fans quickly noticed that the Charlotte Hornets covered the tattoo. Rumors quickly spread that the NBA might have forced him to do that.

Basketball fans couldn’t help but notice that Ball has the same covering for Friday night’s game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. As most had already suspected, the league is imposing its rule prohibiting players from showing off commercial logos on their bodies.

Tim Frank, a Senior VP of the NBA’s League Operations Communications, had this to say to ESPN about the issue:

"Per the [collective bargaining agreement], players are prohibited from displaying commercial logos or corporate insignia on their body or in their hair during games.

"We try to enforce the rule reasonably, in accordance with its purpose, and taking into account players' efforts to express themselves in a non-commercial manner. But LaMelo Ball's neck tattoo is in obvious violation of the rule and, accordingly, he's required to cover it."

LaMelo Ball and the league are reportedly having discussions about the tattoo. For now, he has decided to cover it to avoid fines. Ball’s camp is arguing that the player has had the “LF” logo long before it became a brand. They are pointing out that some players also have corporate logos inked on their bodies.

The NBA and the Charlotte Hornets superstar's representatives are reportedly going to have more discussions regarding the issue.

LaMelo Ball has just followed his brother Lonzo Ball’s footsteps

In 2018, LaMelo Ball’s brother, Lonzo Ball, was touted to become the next big star for the LA Lakers. Magic Johnson declared that the new Lakers point guard will have his jersey retired one day.

The hoopla coincided with the launching of Big Baller Brand, the brainchild of the Ball brothers’ father, LaVar Ball. “Zo” inked the brand’s logo onto his forearm. The NBA promptly intervened and asked him to cover it up as it was against the policy agreed to in the CBA.

Lonzo Ball kept the tattoo under wraps until he eventually had it covered up for good when his father’s sports apparel business went south.

If he remains healthy, LaMelo Ball should be one of the NBA’s biggest superstars in the next few years. It’ll be interesting to see how the dynamics will play out regarding his tattoo as discussions will continue.