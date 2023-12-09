Pulling up to a game dressed in a spectacular outfit has become a part of the NBA culture, and Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington added another entry into his collection of luxurious pre-game costumes. The Hornets first shared a photo of Washington in his clothes on their Instagram stories.

Later on, it was also shared by his wife, Alisah Chanel, through her own Instagram account (@alisahchanel). This most recent outfit is just the latest that she has posted of her husband through her Instagram stories, and the previous ones are all equally glamorous.

Alisah Chanel shared this photo of PJ Washington through her Instagram stories

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Washington's outfit featured a pair of blue Louis Vuitton Trainer Sneakers worth $229, as per Everything Reps. However, his shoes were not the most expensive part of his all-blue get-up.

He was also wearing Who Decides War Path denim bottoms worth $700, as per the Who Decides War website. Lastly, he also had on a Who Decides War embroidered denim Jacket, listed at $1,358, as per Lyst.

Washington wore this outfit before the Hornets' game against the Toronto Raptors.

Also read: PJ Washington's wife Alisah Chanel decks up with apparel worth $31,775 from Balenciaga and Hermes, Bol Bol's ex Mulan Hernandez reacts.

PJ Washington scores in double figures against the Toronto Raptors

LaMelo Ball (ankle), Cody Martin (knee), Frank Ntilikina (Tibia) and Nick Smith Jr. (Ankle) were all sidelined and did not suit up for the Hornets matchup against the Raptors. As such, the Hornets needed all the help they could get, and their players delivered.

Four of the six players who scored in double figures for the Hornets ended the night with 20 points or more, led by Gordon Hayward, who had 24 points. He was followed by Miles Bridges, who had 22 points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Terry Rozier had 21 points but also added 13 assists to help his teammates score easy buckets against the Raptors' defense. Rozier also hit the dagger with 22.2 seconds left to ice the game for his team. The fourth player to score 20 or more was rookie Brandon Miller, who had 20 points, five rebounds and two blocks.

Nick Richards added 15 points on a very efficient 5-of-7 (71.4%) shooting while also tying Bridges for the team-high in rebounds with eight. PJ Washington had 11 points on 4-of-7 (57.1%) shooting from the field and 3-of-5 (60%) from downtown. He also had two steals to help his team.

Due to all these contributions from various players, the Hornets were able to pull off a narrow 119-116 victory to improve to 7-13 on the season.

Meanwhile, for the Toronto Raptors, Scottie Barnes led them with 31 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds to finish the night with a triple-double. The Raptors fell to 9-13 and are currently on a three-game losing streak.