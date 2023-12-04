PJ Washington's wife Alisah Chanel decks up with apparel worth $31,775 from Balenciaga and Hermes, Bol Bol's ex Mulan Hernandez reacts 

PJ Washington's wife, Alisah Chanel, took to Instagram to post images of her in a Balenciaga and Hermes outfit.

"You deserve to be adored," Washington's wife wrote in the Instagram caption.

According to FarFetch, Chanel's Balenciaga puffer jacket is worth $3,400, while her black women's bag from Hermes is worth $27,000, per Sotheby's. Her Balenciaga black leather boots are worth $1,375, per Lyst.com. PJ Washington's wife's outfit is worth a total of $31,775.

Phoenix Suns big man Bol Bol's ex, Mulan Hernandez, reacted to Chanel's image.

PJ Washington says it is a 'blessing' for Miles Bridges to make NBA return amid legal issues

PJ Washington was a restricted free agent this offseason, meaning Charlotte could match any offer he would get. The Hornets eventually kept him on a new three-year deal worth $48 million. PJ Washington opened up about the two keys that could lead to the team's success this season - consistency and defense.

"For us, we know how good we can be," Washington said, via the Charlotte Observer. "It’s just us being consistent and doing it every single night. That’s one thing we haven’t done. So for us, it’s the defensive end and turning it into offense."

"We have great offensive players, but in the past couple of years it’s been our defense. So, we have to come in and really get down."

The Hornets center also spoke about the return of Miles Bridges. Bridges is dealing with legal issues after being charged with domestic violence and child abuse. Amid his current legal troubles, the Hornets forward has been cleared to play. He has missed the entire 2022-23 season due to the league suspension.

"It’s great. I’m just happy he (Miles Bridges) is back here," Washington told media recently, via the Charlotte Observer, "and has the ability to play. Especially after everything he’s gone through. So, just to be here and pick up a basketball again is just a blessing for him. I’m excited for him."

"I’m excited for myself and I’m excited to be playing with him again. So, I think it’s going to be big things here in Charlotte."

Bridges has averaged 20.5 ppg, 7.0 rpg and 2.8 apg in eight games, on 44.4% from beyond the arc.

The Hornets are off to a rough start, struggling on both ends. Charlotte has won just six of its first 18 games and three of its last 10. It is 12th in the East standings.

For his part, Washington has been playing very well early on in the NBA season with averages of 14.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg and 2.4 apg, on 32.7% from beyond the arc.