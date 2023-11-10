"Is Miles Bridges going to play?": $160,000,000 Lakers superfan and rock legend brings attention to Hornets player's legal troubles

Miles Bridges is dealing with legal issues after turning himself in in mid-October following the issue of a warrant for his arrest. The warrant was issued because of an alleged violation of the protective order he had to obey. Bridges will appear in court on Monday, November 13.

At the same time, the 25-year-old forward is practicing with the Charlotte Hornets and waiting for his league suspension to end. Miles Bridges has been out since the end of the 2021-22 season and the league suspended him for 30 games last April. However, the NBA announced that they considered that he had already served 20 of those 30 games.

Barring further sanction by the league, he should be able to make his season debut on Friday, November 17, in the home game against the Milwaukee Bucks for the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Meanwhile, Flea, the bassist of the legendary rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, took to Twitter. He wondered what Bridges' current status is and whether he would be cleared to play once his suspension is over.

"Is Miles Bridges going to play for the charlotte Hornets when his suspension is up? (asking for a friend's fantasy team)," Flea tweeted.

Flea is a musician and an actor. He is also a fan of the LA Lakers and his net worth is $160,000,000, per the Celebrity Net Worth.

What charges does Miles Bridges face?

Miles Bridges has been dealing with legal issues since June 2022, when he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend in front of their two children. He faced three charges of domestic violence and child abuse, which led to three years of probation.

Baxter Holmes of ESPN reported a year ago:

"During his three-year probation, Bridges, 24, will be required to complete 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling and 52 weeks of parenting classes, serve 100 hours of community service and undergo weekly narcotics testing with marijuana allowed only if there is a valid doctor's prescription.

"He cannot own any guns, ammunition or any weapons. He also will have to pay a restitution fine of $300 (with a restitution hearing scheduled for Jan. 13) and a domestic violence fine of $500 and obey the terms of a 10-year protective order, staying 100 yards away from and having no contact with the woman.

"Bridges and the woman maintain custody over their two children, and any visitation or exchange of children must be done peacefully and through a neutral third party."

However, it appears Miles Bridges violated the protective order, as he and his current girlfriend threatened his ex-girlfriend, which led to Bridges turning himself in. Bridges could face charges of child abuse again, as his children were present in the incident.

This case is not expected to close soon and it remains to be seen what the court will decide on Monday and whether he will be able to make his season debut for Charlotte next week.