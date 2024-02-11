Alisah Chanel flaunts exclusive $320+ Dallas Mavericks welcome gear following husband PJ Washington's trade

The trade that sent PJ Washington to the Dallas Mavericks marks an important move for both teams involved. For the Mavericks, the acquisition represents a strategic effort to fortify their frontcourt as they make a push for a higher seeding in the Western Conference playoffs.

As Washington prepares to move to his new home, his partner, Alisah Chanel is happy to share the Mavs welcoming gesture after the trade.

She shared her happiness through her Instagram account and posted the welcome gear received from the team management:

"So cute 😍"

Chanel posted on her Instagram

As seen in the frame, the welcome goodies for the PJ Washington family comprise a Dallas Mavericks New Era royal blue horsehead pom knit.

The one-size-fits-all knit hat features the iconic Mavericks horsehead logo and pom and can be grabbed at $33.99 from the DallasMavs.shop website.

Taking a closer look at the Washington Family welcome kit

Additionally, the kit also had a $32 Mavs 47 Brand royal blue adjustable cap, and a team's Nike City Edition 2023-24 women's black long-sleeve tee.

It also had a $19.99 uncanny Mavs basketball toy and a $25 youth Nike 20-21 Hardwood Classic M-Hat gray tee. Adding all the stuff makes a Mavericks-branded package bill of $320+ that we would see the NBA star's partner donning around the court.

Looking at the PJ Washington trade to the Dallas Mavericks

With Washington's arrival, the Mavericks aim to address their weaknesses in rebounding and defense, areas where they have struggled this season.

Washington's scoring ability, averaging 13.6 points per game, along with his 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, is expected to bolster the Mavericks' frontcourt presence.

His shooting percentages of 44.6% overall and 32.4% from beyond the arc further enhance his value to the team.

With star guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving back in the lineup, PJ Washington's addition underscores the Mavericks' strong push for a playoff berth after missing out on the postseason the previous year.

Meanwhile, the trade signifies a continued shakeup for the Charlotte Hornets, who have been active in moving players amidst a challenging season.

Washington's departure from Charlotte is part of a series of trades that the Hornets have engaged in, reflecting the team's efforts to reposition itself for the future.

The Hornets' willingness to part ways with Washington, a solid scorer delivering consistent production, signals a focus on retooling and reshaping their roster.

In exchange for PJ Washington, the Hornets received Grant Williams, Seth Curry, and a future first-round pick, allowing them to bring in new talent and assets to support their long-term strategy.

The trade further exemplifies the Hornets' readiness to make substantial changes as they navigate through a demanding season to build a competitive and sustainable roster in the seasons to come.

