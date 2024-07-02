Aliyah Boston cuts a casual figure as she jumps on 76ers draft pick Jared McCain's viral TikTok dance

WNBA star Aliyah Boston is the latest name picking up on Jared McCain's viral TikTok dance. McCain was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 16th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He once danced with his brother Jayce McCain to the “Jus’ Know” song by BlackMayo on TikTok, and it went viral.

The Indiana Fever forward was seen dancing in her IG story on Monday. In her WNBA shorts and a sleeveless T-shirt, Boston was seen dancing in her hotel room to the song following McCain's steps. Boston is in Las Vegas to play the Las Vegas Aces on July 2.

Aliyah Boston's IG story

Moreover, it was not just Boston who fell in love with Jared McCain’s viral TikTok dance. American online streamer and YouTuber Kai Canet also copied McCain’s moves on his TikTok. He wore orange shorts, a white T-shirt and an orange cap in the video.

It started as just a casual TikTok dance, but Jared McCain has taken his dance moves to the NBA. He was seen dancing to the same song on his draft night, and later, he was seen dancing again in the Philadelphia 76ers facility in his team jersey.

Paul George defends Jared McCain from slander because of his TikTok videos

Paul George is officially a member of the Philadelphia 76ers now. He signed a four-year, $212 million contract with the team after parting ways with the LA Clippers. Now a member of the Big Three, George is already sending his support to his rookie teammate Jared McCain.

McCain has had an excellent season with his college this year, averaging 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. However, given his social media activity, there are still many people in the fanbase and the sports world who do not think that Mccain is a serious basketball player.

George came in McCain’s defense and said it was good that the rookie player does things his way.

"His personality stands out more than anything," George said. "He's got a personality like, 'I'm me, I'm gonna do me.' The fact that he don't give a f--k that he paints his nails and what people say about that, and he could still be himself and go hoop... you can call him anything at that point."

While many might have criticized McCain for his apparent extensive love for social media and painted him as a non-serious basketball player, his college numbers speak otherwise. It would be interesting to see how he proves himself in his rookie season and answers his critics.

