"All he cares about is winning ... They're even better than three years ago" - 3x NBA All-Star speaks out in adulation of Kawhi Leonard and LA Clippers

Out of all the players returning from injury, Kawhi Leonard might be the most anticipated player in the league. Having had the experience of playing against "The Klaw" in the postseason, Luka Doncic spoke highly of Leonard during the Dallas Mavericks media day.

"Kawhi is Kawhi, you know? He's [an] amazing player and he's shown us he's a winner," Doncic said.

Fans can't wait to see the two-way forward back in action. Doncic continued to share his adoration for the two-time Defensive Player of the Year.

"All he cares about is winning, and the Clippers have an amazing team. They're even better than two years ago."

Throughout Doncic's young career, the Dallas Mavericks and the Clippers have matched up against each other twice. Both series ended with the Clippers eliminating the Mavs. Still, that hasn't stopped Luka Doncic from complimenting his conference rivals.

After missing an entire season due to a torn ACL, Leonard is ready to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to the next level. Over the past week, the Clippers have started training camp, and everyone appears prepared. However, Leonard drew the most attention. The five-time All-Star showed up looking extra muscular.

Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers might be the biggest threat in the Western Conference

Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers look like the Western Conference's biggest threat. The dynamic duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will finally be back in action. The front office also made moves to help their superstars.

John Wall was the team's most significant acquisition over the summer. After agreeing to a contract buyout with the Houston Rockets, Wall quickly joined Los Angeles. The Clippers have added a premier facilitator with postseason experience with John Wall. His veteran leadership may also push the team to the next level.

The Clippers not only added new players but also re-signed key contributors from last season. Nicolas Batum, who saw significant time in his role as the Clippers' small-ball five at times, was re-signed on a multi-year deal.

Additionally, free agents Amir Coffey and Xavier Moon were re-signed by the organization. Players like Ivica Zubac and Robert Covington were re-signed during the 2021-22 season. Both players were offered veteran extensions and have proven their worth as role players.

The Clippers may face a slight problem during the season: a lack of a true center. Looking at their roster, Zubac is their only true center. The Clippers have an abundance of forwards who can play the center position for a few stretches. But it looks like the coaching staff has a strategy to address their minor issues.

With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George returning, the Clippers are back into being contenders once more.

