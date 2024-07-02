All NBA free agents still available by position after Klay Thompson & Paul George's blockbuster deals, July 1, 2024

The 2024 NBA free agency has delivered some of the biggest transfer news so far. From Klay Thompson going to the Dallas Mavericks to Paul George reportedly turning to the Philadelphia 76ers, the free agency has been on a blazing start.

However, there are still a lot more free agents left for teams to snag. Some names may not be as big as others, but most of them can certainly impact a team’s future.

Let us take a look at all the NBA free agents still available by position after the offseason blockbuster deals.

2024 NBA free agency watch

Players available at the point guard position

Name Option Tyus Jones Unrestricted Free Agent



Markelle Fultz Unrestricted Free Agent Kyle Lowry Unrestricted Free Agent Monte Morris Unrestricted Free Agent Patrick Beverley Unrestricted Free Agent

All these free agents could provide stability for a team in the point guard slot. For most of them, it is just a matter of where they could be fully maximized and where they can be paid the most.

Kyle Lowry is the biggest name left so far for the point guards. Lowry could sign a veteran minimum to return to the Philadelphia 76ers which recently added Paul George to form a big three alongside Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid. With already an established core in Philly, Lowry could help add depth and leadership to the team as they navigate through their new players.

Players available at the shooting guard position

Name Option Buddy Hield Unrestricted Free Agent Gary Trent Jr. Unrestricted Free Agent Gary Harris Unrestricted Free Agent Malik Beasley Unrestricted Free Agent Luke Kennard Unrestricted Free Agent

These free agents are lethal scorers and shooters who can fill roles that require them to space the floor and provide substantial defense in the wings. These players may not be free agents for long as their archetypes are coveted by teams looking to improve their roster.

Players available at the small forward position

Name Option Demar Derozan Unrestricted Free Agent Caleb Martin Unrestricted Free Agent Isaac Okoro Restricted Free Agent/$11.8 million qualifying offer (Cavaliers) Saddiq Bey Unrestricted Free Agent Simone Fontecchio Restricted Free Agent/Qualifying Offer (Pistons)

Demar Derozan headlines the free agents available among the small forwards. With numerous teams expressing their desire to get the former All-Star, including the Los Angeles Lakers, DeRozan could be seeing offers as of the moment and decide his future as soon as possible.

Players available at the power forward position

Name Option LeBron James Unrestricted Free Agent Miles Bridges Unrestricted Free Agent Kyle Anderson Unrestricted Free Agent Taurean Prince Unrestricted Free Agent Precious Achiuwa Unrestricted Free Agent

NBA's all-time leading scorer LeBron James is on top of any free agent list. After declining his player option this season, James enters unrestricted free agency to re-negotiate his contract with the team for roster flexibility. With the Lakers raring to find the right pieces to improve their roster, James' free agency decision and salary cut could be vital in the team's future.

Players available at the center position

Name Option Moritz Wagner Unrestricted Free Agent Xavier Tillman Sr. Unrestricted Free Agent Goga Bitadze Unrestricted Free Agent James Wiseman Unrestricted Free Agent Chimezie Metu Unrestricted Free Agent

The free agents remaining in the center position are not as deep as other positions. However, interest remains for the likes of Moritz Wagner, Goga Bitadze, and Xavier Tillman Sr., who won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics. These bigs can play as relievers for teams looking to boost their frontcourt depth.

Overall, teams are not done yet dealing with players as a lot of impactful ones remain available even after 24 hours of the free agency.

