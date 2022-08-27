"All he needs is teeny 2 months of Miami basketball and it's over" - Andre Iguodala praises former number one draft pick, says he needs the proper culture to prosper

Andre Iguodala knows a thing or two about proper team culture. Iguodala flourished with the Golden State Warriors, winning four championships. He also played for the Miami Heat for two seasons. He believes that a former first overall pick will be better under the famed Heat culture.

On a recent episode of the "Point Forward" podcast, Iguodala and co-host Evan Turner had Dwyane Wade as a guest. They discussed Minnesota Timberwolves young star Anthony Edwards. Iguodala praised Edwards for his potential and thinks that a proper winning culture could fully unlock it.

"This kid, he's different. He's like you (Wade) when he can change those directions," Iguodala said. "He can split pick-and-rolls and he's explosive coming out of it. It's insane, and all he needs is teeny 2 months of Miami basketball and it's over with."

"It's over. Oh my God. That kid's got it, man. He can shoot it, too."

Edwards had a great sophomore season, averaging 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals. He shot 44.1% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc. He was even better in the postseason, averaging 25.2 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.0 apg and 1.2 spg, while shooting 45.5% from the field and 40.4% from threes.

It was certainly a breakout campaign for Edwards, who was worthy of an All-Star selection. However, there was too much backcourt depth in the Western Conference. Nevertheless, the 21-year-old is expected to improve his game next season.

What's next for Andre Iguodala?

Andre Iguodala of the Golden State Warriors

Andre Iguodala remains a free agent as the Golden State Warriors await his decision. Iguodala has not made a decision on whether he'll return for his 19th season or retire. At the age of 38, he still has something to offer the defending champions.

In a recent interview with Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that they would accept Iguodala if he doesn't retire. The Warriors are leaving an open roster spot for their veteran player.

"I leave Andre alone. He knows where we stand," Kerr said. "If he wants to come back, we'd love to have him. The one thing we feel strongly about with Andre is we want to give him whatever space and time he needs to make a decision. I'm leaving him alone."

Andre Iguodala career retrospective

Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala spent the first eight years of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers. Iguodala put up great numbers in Philly, earning an All-Star selection in his final season. He was traded to the Denver Nuggets in 2012 before signing with the Golden State Warriors the following year.

In his first six seasons at Golden State, Iguodala won three championships in 2015, 2017 and 2018. He was also the 2015 NBA Finals MVP. He was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2019, but never played a single game with them. He would get dealt to the Miami Heat, helping them reach the NBA Finals in 2020.

Iguodala returned to the Warriors last season as a free agent. He did not play the same role during their run, but was still a vital part of the team. He won his fourth championship after the Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics.

