“All the pressure is on this Duke team, 90 former players in the stands the last time they played” - Seth Greenberg believes North Carolina will beat Duke in the Final 4

The North Carolina Tar Heels, who were once a bubble team, have made a shocking run to the Final Four. First-year coach Hubert Davis has done a sensational job with a team that was 12-6 in January.

The Tar Heels (28-9), who were blown out in five of their first six losses and then took a 20-point loss to Duke on Feb. 5, have been impressive. They defeated Marquette, defending national champion Baylor, UCLA and tournament darling Saint Peter's.

The unranked Tar Heels, a No. 8 seed, will face the ninth-ranked Duke Blue Devils (32-6), a No. 2 seed, on Saturday.

The continuing, nationwide retirement party of Duke icon Mike Krzyzewski has led to UNC's bitter rivals getting all of the spotlight throughout the week.

On ESPN's "First Take" on Friday, college basketball analyst Seth Greenberg said he's picking the Tar Heels to pull off an upset:

“All the pressure is on this Duke team. Ninety former players in the stands the last time they played.”

North Carolina Tar Heels look to send the Duke Blue Devils home

The North Carolina Tar Heels will try to continue to shock the world.

The Duke Blue Devils have led the headlines leading into the Final Four during the last NCAA Tournament run of Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski.

The North Carolina Tar Heels, who spoiled Coach K's home finale 94-81 on Marh 5, now have another opportunity to shock the world. This time, the Tar Heels can send home their bitter rivals and deny Coach K a final opportunity for the national championship.

The game could be one of the most dramatic Final Four duels in recent March Madness history. Not often do historic rivals get to face off in the NCAA Tournament.

The Tar Heels have gotten outstanding production lately from a number of key players.

Junior big man Armando Bacot has been one of the most impressive players in the tournament. Sophomore guard Caleb Love has the potential to take over any game with his outside shooting ability.

If UNC can get consistent play from those two, as well as key contributors like R.J. Davis and Brady Manek, they will have a chance to get the last laugh against Duke.

UNC beat two of last year's Final Four by taking out Baylor (second round) and UCLA (Sweet 16) to win the East.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein