"All Questionable for Tuesday night": Knicks fans jokingly show concern for Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart as they watch solar eclipse

Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo were as invested as anyone in catching the solar eclipse on Monday. The former Villanova and now Knicks trio, currently in Chicago for their game against the Bulls on Tuesday, linked up to see the eclipse. They got their gear, ensuring that they didn't suffer any mishaps related to staring at the eclipse with the naked eye.

However, Josh Hart wasn't entirely sure if that had any impact, prompting him to ask his followers about it on X.

"Are these Eclipse glasses necessary?" Hart asked.

One of the Knicks' fan pages mocked the team's injury struggles this season and jokingly suggested that they now have to deal with Hart, Brunson and DiVincenzo going "legally blind," replying to Hart's tweet.

Brunson's Twitter fingers went to work shortly in response to that tweet, as he posted a hilarious picture with his teammates, with the trio staring at the eclipse with their eye gear on.

Knicks fans hilariously joked that the three could be iffy to play against Chicago on Tuesday with a "vision" injury, as @huskyjesus wrote:

"Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Hart, all Questionable for Tuesday night. Injury: Vision"

@njgiants80s added:

"Ok thats enough, we dont need Brunson, Hart and Divencenzo questionable with blindness.."

Meanwhile, @stevens_1979 hilariously warned the Knicks' trio about seeing whether the glasses were legitimate or not:

"Y'all better make sure those sunglasses are legit"

@NicTHiQ wrote:

"3 blind mice tomorrow"

Knicks' hopes of deep playoff push rely on Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo's shoulders

The Knicks will be without Julius Randle for the season. The All-Star forward decided to undergo surgery to recover from his shoulder dislocation injury after re-injuring himself five weeks ago. The Knicks' hopes of a deep playoff run are up in the air, as they don't have enough firepower upfront, missing Randle's 24.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists production.

That's a glaring hole to fill, and the Knicks felt it since Randle got sidelined on Jan. 27. They were 29-17 when Randle went down. New York has gone 17-15 since then. The Knicks missed Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby, among other players. However, even in their presence, the needle hasn't moved much without Randle.

The Knicks have turned to Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo amid this stretch to deliver the results, and that trend will continue in the playoffs without Julius Randle. The former Villanova trio has played together in the starting lineup briefly, showing solid chemistry and leading the Knicks to gritty wins in Randle's absence.

They may cause a few upsets in the postseason, especially with every team except the Boston Celtics struggling for consistency.